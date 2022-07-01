The Porterville Rotary Club recently had its Demotion of 2021-2022 President Arlina Gillett. The new President for 2022-2023 is Dr. Eric Barba. He will take the leadership with new board members. Board members include Charles Baldwin, secretary; Paul Klippenstein, Treasurer; Brenda Merzoian, Student Relations; Glade Roper, Ripples/Historian; Robert Gillett, Foundation Chair; Jacob Villard, Sergeant at Arms; Arlina Gillett, Past President. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments