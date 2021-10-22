As the Rotary Club of Porterville celebrates its centennial birthday Saturday, local resident Jim Howell is just a few hours away from catching up with it, as the two practically share the same birthday. Howell, who turns 100 on Sunday has been with the club 64 years, served as the 1962-63 president, was the club’s secretary-treasurer for more than 35 years and instrumental in the start of the Breakfast Rotary Club. A Diamond Paul Harris Fellow and a Homer Wood Fellow recipient, he often jokes the annual celebration party is really a birthday party for him.
He also has a childhood history as interesting and colorful as his life.
THE BEGINNING
Born on October 24,1921 at the Mt. Whitney Hospital on Main Street in Porterville, it was obvious he would be anything but ordinary. First, he was born into a pioneer family who settled near Porterville in 1874, to Everett Howell, a charter member of the Rotary Club of Porterville just hours after the club was chartered.
"After they had me, my mother decided not to have any more children," said Howell on October 11 during an interview at his son’s home as he laughed about being an only child. “I was a handful.”
This was proven on June 17, 1925 when the 3-year-old toddler made the headline “Three-year-old Barney Oldfield Shocks: Jimmy Howell Goes for Spin” in the Porterville Recorder newspaper.
"Mother was fixing dinner and asked my father to go to the store to get some butter or something," Howell said. "When we got back, he jumped out and hurried inside. He needed to get ready for work. In those days it was common to leave the keys in the car."
The young Howell said he had seen his father start the vehicle many times and figured it would be simple to take the car for a ride.
"Had he driven it down to the end of the road, he would have crashed into the Women's Club," said his son, Travis Howell as he laughed and shared the story they have heard time and time again. "The man who saw him driving down the road was (in shock) that a car was coming down the road without a driver."
The 3-year-old was too short to be seen over the hood of the vehicle.
The late Ira Williams of Porterville was reported in the paper as seeing the empty vehicle two blocks from the Howell home coming at a fast speed. He "swung" onto the vehicle and when he saw "Little Jimmy" driving, was so shocked he almost fell off but managed to open the door and stop the vehicle, the article said.
And that was just the beginning. Sometime around age 5 or 6, his adventures continued when he made his way to the stage of a vaudeville show at the Monache Theatre, shared his son, Travis Howell, and daughter, Denise Howell Marchant.
"He once ran away to what was then Morton Street School to visit a teacher, Lillian Zahl," Marchant said. "She lived here and he decided to go visit her."
Other adventures shared by the family were when the youngster was approximately 8 years old, and found his way to the train station. He liked going there to watch the trains but this time he boarded the front car — the engineer’s locomotive — and was standing there, pretending to be steering the train until an engineer or conductor came and shoo’d him away.
“The train pulled off the main road to the side road,” Howell said. “I saw it and I went down there and climbed up into the cabin.”
At age 9, while on a trip with his parents to San Francisco, Howell — who was used to climbing up to the Monache Theater Marquee when his father worked there — decided to do the same thing at the San Francisco hotel. But the one at the hotel had a glass floor and he ended up falling through the glass and down two floors to the pavement. An ambulance was called to rush him to the hospital. Fortunately, he wasn't badly hurt.
As Howell entered his pre-teen, teen and young adult years — the adventures grew and soon a young Howell could say he saw, in person, Amelia Earhart in 1933 at a Fly-in airshow at age 12; saw Sea Biscuit in person; saw big-band leaders in New York; and Billie Holiday who was just starting out.
Howell was also musical and played the violin and trumpet in his elementary years, loved to sing, and played the trumpet in the high school band, in orchestra, and in several small bands for dances.
A 1939 Porterville High graduate, he was attending Porterville College when patriotic duty called.
Howell entered the U.S. Navy in 1942 as a Sonarman 1st class on the U.S.S. Barker (DD-213) and saw action in both the Pacific and Atlantic theaters during World War II. And through the years, adventure and bizarre incidents followed him no matter where he went.
When he was 20 years old, he had his tonsils removed. His ship was about to leave but was told it would wait for him. It didn’t. He was left behind on Mere Island in French Guiana. But as a result, he saw a private show for them by Bing Crosby and Bob Hope.
Another surreal moment was when he sailed into Pearl Harbor on the one-year anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
That in itself was amazing, his daughter Marchant said. And on that day, December 7, 1942, something strange happened. Standing on the shore, signaling to the incoming ship was Richard Pratt — Howell’s best friend.
With his signals to the ship, he asked for Howell. The captain of the ship then called out for Howell to tell him there was a man on shore signaling for him.
Howell and his children laughed at the memory and offered others memories, including the time Howell arrived at a Wales United Service Organization event and upon looking at the sign-in book, noticed an hour-old entry from Herb Short, Postmaster, Porterville, in the book; and once while he was in the Mediterranean across from Italy, a dozen boxes of oranges arrived. Howell looked at the boxes and saw they were stamped with “Baird Neece, Porterville, CA.”
“I started laughing and told everyone not only were these from my hometown but they came from just down the road from where I lived,” Howell said. “Just a couple of blocks away from my home.”
Other stories were more serious such as when Howell heard a “ping” while working as a sonar man on his ship in the Azores.
“I heard something and I realized there was a torpedo coming right towards us at Starboard Port side,” Howell said. “I saved the ship. I changed course real fast and saved us from getting hit. If I hadn’t, none of us would be here right now.”
During the war, his fiancé, Terra Bella native Irene Howekamp, traveled by train to the east coast and they were married in Philadelphia on June 27, 1944. Howell was honorably discharged on Oct. 13, 1945.
After the war, the couple returned to Porterville where the younger Howell continued working with his father in managing three theaters in downtown Porterville, and where Jim and Irene Howell started a family and raised three children.
Jim Howell, who loves horses, and is a past president of the Tulare County Sheriff’s posse, has been in numerous parades all over the state, including the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.
And there seems to be no end to his community involvement. Known as a great resource on local history, he has served on the Porterville Unified School District Reunion Committee for years. In 2008, he participated on the panel of Porterville College during a special program on the 1940s. And he was the inaugural recipient of the President’s Medal of Distinction at PC.
On the side, Howell writes poetry and once wrote a love song to his wife while they were apart. He sang that same love song “You’re thinking of me too,” a poignant love song about being apart, after she passed.
Howell said his faith saved him and now counsels friends whose spouses have died on how to deal with the situation.
In 2009, Howell was recognized and presented with a plaque for “Recognition for a lifetime of community service” — for his contributions during his life in Porterville and with Rotary.
Howell, like his father, worked in theater. His father managed three theaters in town, The Crystal, The Monache and The Molino, and later the Porter Theater in 1949. The younger Howell managed the Porter Theater for 30 years, overseeing the remodeling of the theater into three screens and sponsored free children’s matinees with Santa after the Children’s Christmas Parade, playing Santa himself for several years. He also started the Monache Mickey Mouse Club.
A member of Zion Lutheran Church in Terra Bella for more than 60 years, he credits his long life with the power of his faith in God
His three children Travis, Dianne and Denise all graduated from UC Berkeley, resulting in him being an avid Cal Bears supporter who often wears the blue and gold with great pride. His granddaughter, Elyse, is his “pride and joy” he said, and inherited her musical abilities from him. She graduated in June of 2009 from UCLA.
But through it all, he said, one of his happiest times, he said, was standing in the spotlight of the theater stage hearing all the children laughing and singing the Monache Mickey Mouse Club anthem — a thrilling sound that still reverberates within him and helps him to dance along each day.
As his interview came to a close on Oct. 11, Jim Howell sang a few verses of Rotary songs, the love song he wrote for his girlfriend/wife; and ended with the famed Monache Mickey Mouse Club Anthem song.
Travis, Dianne and Denise gave this statement about their father, “We are so blessed to have the most wonderful father and grandfather. As a WWII veteran, theater manager, musician, Rotarian, long-time member of the Zion Lutheran Church and compassionate human being, he has been a role model for so many and has always been there for every facet of our lives.”