Porterville Police and the Porterville Fire Department responded to a rollover crash and possible pin-in in which a vehicle ended upside down just outside a mobile home off of Morton between Prospect and Newcomb at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A woman was transported in an ambulance with what appeared to be minor injuries. Westbound traffic at the scene of the crash on Morton was closed while Porterville Police was directing traffic heading east on Morton.
Rollover Outside Mobile Home
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Rollover Outside Mobile Home
- Terra Bella mental health facility to go before planning commission on July 12
- A Rodeo Feast: San Juan's Day event well-attended
- Porterville Community Strings to present 'Pops Goes the Strings'
- Cinema Styles: Embrace the Unknown in Asteroid City
- Porterville 11s win district title
- Ground broken for International Agri-Center interchange
- Resources for potential homeowners provided
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect shot by PPD Officer identified
- Navarro, once incarcerated, graduates from college as part of Project Rebound
- PPD states suspect shot by officer has died
- PPD: Officer shoots man after he shoots woman
- Man suspected of possessing stolen vehicle arrested
- Reported Shooting Near Golf Course
- Three arrests in two stolen vehicle incidents in same area
- County board to consider two emergency declarations for Bartlett Park
- Porterville's Johnathan Rose to play football at College of Idaho
- No DUI arrests at DUI checkpoint in Porterville
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.