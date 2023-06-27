Porterville Police and the Porterville Fire Department responded to a rollover crash and possible pin-in in which a vehicle ended upside down just outside a mobile home off of Morton between Prospect and Newcomb at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A woman was transported in an ambulance with what appeared to be minor injuries. Westbound traffic at the scene of the crash on Morton was closed while Porterville Police was directing traffic heading east on Morton.

