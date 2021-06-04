Fresno Bound
Haynes becomes FCC men's basketball coach
THE RECORDER
recorder@portervillerecorder.com
Porterville College men's basketball coach and Hall of Famer Rob Haynes has become Fresno City College's new men's basketball coach.
Fresno City announced the selection of Haynes as its new basketball coach on Wednesday. After an Fresno City named Haynes as head men’s basketball coach and as a full-time faculty member.
He will officially begin in his new duties on July 1. Haynes has been PC's men's basketball coach since the 2013-14 season.
“Robert Haynes is the type of coach we need right now for our men’s basketball program," said FCC athletic director Derrick Johnson. "He teaches student-athletes on and off the court. He inspires his fellow staff members and commands a presence in any basketball arena.
“In addition, he is strongly committed to family. Coach Haynes has an intense, burning desire to be the best he can possibly be — and I have no doubt he will ensure that our student-athletes and program will be the best they can be.”
In seven seasons at Porterville, Haynes was known for his recruiting of Central Valley student-athletes and scheduling of state-ranked opponents. Over the years, Haynes guided Porterville into the state rankings and helped 21 players land scholarships with four-year programs across the country. Two of his former all-conference players went on the play professional basketball overseas.
“I appreciate the great responsibility that comes with representing Fresno City College and helping students succeed in their academic goals,” Haynes said. “I look forward to getting started and working alongside my new colleagues in the athletic department and across campus. I am also excited to begin recruiting and for my family and me to connect with the community.
Haynes, born in Brooklyn nd raised in Far Rockaway, originally came to California in 2001 to play basketball at City College of San Francisco but suffered an injury. He later transferred to Porterville College and became a two-year captain and an all-star player.
Before transferring to NCAA Division II Colorado State University-Pueblo he earned an associate degree from PC in social science. He later earned a bachelor’s in liberal studies from Chapman University, and a master’s in kinesiology and physical education from Fresno Pacific University.
Haynes started his coaching career at Granite Hills High School as a boys’ varsity assistant and junior varsity head coach from 2007-2012. He joined Porterville College as the top assistant coach in 2012-13 under T.J. Jennings — the current head coach at Reedley College — before accepting the head coaching job the following season. He's also an instructor in the physical education division.
Haynes was inducted into PC's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017. He played for PC from 2003-2005. As a freshman he was named to the All-Central Valley Conference team, the all-Defensive team and was named CVC Co-Freshman of the Year afer he averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game. As a sophomore Haynes led the CVC in rebound and was again named to the CVC All-Defensive team.