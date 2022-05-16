The Tulare County Fire Department and Tulare County Sheriff's Office were among those who responded to contain a riverbed fire off of East Springville Drive in East Porterville on Monday afternoon. The road heading east was closed at East Springville and Page.
Riverbed Fire
