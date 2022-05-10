The final concert of the Spring 2022 Sunday Series is coming up at River Ridge Ranch. As usual, gates open an hour before music begins so that folks can experience time on the 722-acre nature preserve and working ranch just above Springville on Balch Park Road.
Alice Howe and Freebo will be featured in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday. Gates open at 5 p.m.
While always a part of her life, music didn’t become Alice Howe’s profession until she decided to attend the Northeast Regional Folk Alliance Conference in 2016. There, she met Freebo, Bonnie Raitt’s beloved bassist for a decade and veteran of performances and collaborations. Howe knew she’d found an ideal collaborator. Freebo invited Howe to record in Southern California, and Bakersfield’s sun-bleached grit became a creative counterweight to Howe’s lush New England naturalism.
American roots music became Howe’s playground: blues, bluegrass, folk, and pop — with celtic nods — take turns defining the sounds on Visions, anchored by her rich soprano. Visions, Alice Howe’s anticipated debut album, is a modern love letter to 60s and 70s folk and timeless blues. Early praise for Visions has streamed in from American Blues Scene and other press.
Freebo is the Folk-Rock-Blues icon who first came to national prominence as Bonnie Raitt’s bass player for 10 years beginning in 1971. For more than 30 years, he played bass on classic recordings and toured with some of the great artists of our time including John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, CSN, Maria Muldaur, Ringo Starr, Michelle Shocked, Neil Young, Loudon Wainwright III and Dr. John. He has also appeared on Saturday Night Live, Midnight Special, Muppets Tonight, and in concert with the legendary Spinal Tap.
It was his yearning for more creative expression, however, that drove Freebo to begin a process of deep inner discovery, and this has led to his successful transition as a singer/songwriter.
When these two get together, be prepared for an extraordinary evening of song and smiles, and maybe a tear or two.
How's performance of “A Case of You” can been seen here: https://youtu.be/r7EVUb25REI
For more information visit www.river-ridge.net or contact River Ridge, info@river-ridge.net or 539-0207.