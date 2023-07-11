Rita Monterrubio opened Rita's Boutique and Salon 44 years ago in Porterville, at 185 S. Main St., and has been a mainstay of the Porterville community, helping families with their bridal gowns and couture, quinceaneras, first communions, alterations, men's alterations, and more.
Her shop is now concentrating more on dress design, alterations, and she's expanding to include women's plus size clothing.
Monterrubio bought the shop in 1979, when her son Diego, was 11. Rita is a dress designer and stylist, and came to the U.S. from Tampico, Mexico after she got her design degree.
She got a job at Pillow Pet Plush Animals at the Daykin company in Lindsay, but she then was hired by the Tulare County Office of Education to teach sewing classes to low income people at the Church of the Sacred Heart.
Her son Diego, said, "Mom always said, "I'll fix it in a minute," to him and his sister, Maty.
Rita worked at Daykin for 6 years and saw a help wanted ad at a bridal shop that was called Flora's Bridal Shop. She walked into the shop and applied for the position, and told Flora she could only work part time, because she had to pick her children up from school at St. Anne's.
Flora immediately gave Rita the part time job she had asked for. And Rita fit in so well, and was so good at the business she became the store manager the second week. The third week at the bridal shop starts and Flora asks Rita if she wants to buy the property.
At this point in the story, both Diego and Rita, say Rita was actually teaching Flora, the owner, and her assistant how to sew and run the business.
During the fourth week, in 1979, the property became Rita's Bridal Shop.
Rita and Diego say they remodeled the shop three years ago, and it became an "in-house design studio" with alterations.
The business has been steady and Rita does all the alterations for the Porterville High School Panther Marching Band and the Madrigals Choir.
She also did all the alterations for the Barn Theater for decades, and was good friends with many of the theater members, and remembers Nicki Edwards fondly. "That was really nice, and I enjoyed being at the theater, and having my friends stop by," Rita said.
When COVID started Rita stayed busy working at the shop. At that time independent business owners were struggling. Diego said, "Thanks to social media, Mom became a face mask factory. And the mask making project helped us. Getting the word out with social media and the help of good friends.”
Rita sold more 10,000 masks to help the community, at $5 each. And businesses were calling and ordering 100 masks at a time.
They ordered materials online and elastic, Diego said, and Rita was making all the masks. Maty helped with supplies and Diego did deliveries and distribution from Fresno to Bakersfield.
During that time, both she and Diego looked at the shop, and realized they needed to remodel it and bring it up to date. But when the demolition started, it was traumatic. They took everything down to the studs.
The shop is modern and there's a wonderful display in the front window with a bridal dress and an antique Singer sewing machine that works perfectly.
And inside the shop are all kinds of colorful dresses from elegant to comfortable. In the back is Rita's fantastic workshop, with rows of large skeins of thread and her multiple sewing machines.
The craftsmanship of her dress designs, alterations, and couture is what brings people back to work to Monterrubio.
Besides dress design and alterations for men, women, and children, Rita does custom alterations and complete outfits for everyone.
Diego and Rita said they don't know how many people get married wearing clothes out of Rita's shop. And that's not counting, Quinceaneras, communions, baptisms and other important occasions.
Generations, upon generations of families have been coming to Rita for 44 years. Thousands of people.
Rita, who is sprightly and petite, recently turned 75, and said, "God is too good to me."
Diego, her devoted, and talented son, is an Art Professor at Cal State Bakersfield, and also teaches at Fresno State, and the Kern High School District, said, "I'm extremely proud of my diligent and successful mother. She passed that on to me and my sister.
Diego said there's no one he's more proud of than his mom.
Diego went on to say when Rita came to the U.S. she spoke little English, but she learned fast, and she helped him and his sister with their homework.
He explained they grew up in the shop, and it has always been their second home.
"It doesn't matter how big or tall you are," said Rita, "as long as you do a good job."
For more information call 559-362-5995.