The heat didn't deter the crowd of thousands of people who joined together at the Springville Rodeo Grounds over the weekend to be entertained by the events featured in the 73rd annual Springville Sierra Rodeo. From bull riding to barrel racing, Springville was a popular weekend destination for rodeo lovers of all ages from around the nation.
Friday evening, the kickoff day for the 73rd annual rodeo, began with an introduction to the rodeo’s specialty act, Whistle Nut. Whistle Nut had the crowd on their feet in no time as his energy was magnetic. On Friday night the PRCA Rodeo kicked off with women’s barrel racing.
A short lineup of professional rodeo women pushed through their barrel racing. The fans then got really excited for the first bull riders of the rodeo who came out of the shoots ready to take their shot at an eight second ride.
The rodeo’s opening night ended with the coronation of the 2023 Springville Rodeo Queen Ashtyn Perry, and 2023 Springville Rodeo Princess Ellan Baeza. Both girls were excited about their titles and walked the arena to speak with the crowd throughout the entire weekend.
Saturday was the biggest day for the rodeo as hundreds and hundreds of people kept flowing through the gates as soon as they were opened. The inflow of spectators never slowed, and there was nearly standing room only by the time the sun set. Far before dusk began to fall however, rodeo related events were taking place. The annual Chicks n’ Chaps event, sponsored by Sierra View Medical Center, was a success, as was the parade through downtown Springville. Dan Shew, the rodeo’s Grand Marshal, was hauled through the parade and to the rodeo grounds where he rode to the center of the arena in the back of a brand-new red Ram truck. Shew, a decorated war veteran, waved to the audience as he exited the arena the same way he entered it.
Just a few hours after the gates were opened, the rodeo began with a show from the Springville Drill Team. A line of women on horseback and sponsor flags performed stunts for the crowd including suicide crosses and the wedding band. The drill team was able to perform all three days of the rodeo, but with the crowd at it;s largest on Saturday the applause was roaring for the women.
The competitive events began with bareback bronc riding where a small group of men were lined up to get bucked around on the back of huge horses. One horse bucked up into the air and came crashing down to the ground, sending both the animal and the rider hard into the dirt. Gasps were audible from the audience, but the horse and its rider were fine and got up quickly from the dirt.
The next events were tie down roping and saddle bronc riding. Cowboys from across the United States were saddling up onto their horses in order to attempt lassoing a calf to the ground before tying three of its legs together. Many riders were quickly successful, only to be penalized for breaking the barrier, which means they failed to give the calf a head start.
The saddle bronc riders took their turns being bucked around on a horse, and hats were flying off and into the dirt as the riders' bodies and heads were jerked around.
Whistle Nut provided the crowd with some light entertainment by hosting a dance contest between two volunteers in the center of the arena. He and another volunteer dared to take a ride on the bull teeter-totter. A bull was released into a makeshift pen where Whistle Nut and his volunteer took turns pushing each other high into the air in order to avoid the bull.
Once the beast made its way back into the trailer from which it came, it was time to set some more bulls loose. A short lineup of men were ready to take their chance at a shot of winning the rodeo with the highest score for their ride.
The Josh Day Band had the crowd on their feet and dancing during the rodeo after party at the rodeo grounds on Saturday night.
But the party didn't hinder Sunday’s crowd from returning to the arena for the final day of the 73rd annual Springville Sierra Rodeo. Rodeo staff, competitors and visitors were encouraged to wear pink in recognition of breast cancer. Cowboy Church was held in town on Sunday morning, before the gates to the rodeo’s final day were opened around noon.
A small crowd shuffled in, and by 2 p.m. the rodeo was ready to kick off.
Bareback bronc riding was up first, followed by tie down roping, steer wrestling and saddle bronc riding. Team roping and barrel racing were the last events to occur before the rodeo’s main event took center arena. It was time for final rides on the backs of big bulls.
WIth a short final line-up, the crowd was on their feet in the heat of the day to cheer on their favorite riders. A highlight was provided by Edgar Durazo with a bull riding score of 86.