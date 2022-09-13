The annual celebration of Bells Across America was celebrated on Sunday, September 11, along with Patriot Day in Remembrance of the heroes and their families of 9/11 at the historic and beautiful First Congregational Church in Porterville.
Pat Holly, who's Regent of the Alta Mira Chapter of NSDAR welcomed everyone in the audience, of more than 75 and thanked them for attending, and said, "This tribute has nothing to do with politics, but a lot to do with history."
First Congregational Church Reverend Cheri Taylor spoke thoughtfully and asked God to give the American people courage, wisdom and faith.
The NSDAR has been sponsoring the Bells celebration and tribute to the Constitution for many years together with SETCO Republican Women, and the First Congregational Church and Holly thanked them for their participation, and said, "This tribute and celebration means a lot."
She spoke about all the bells being rung at 4 p.m. when the Constitution was signed, but also Patriot Day to remember the first responders on 9/11 and the tragic loss of life of so many people 21 years ago.
Besides the fascinating presentation of the many flags flown in early America, with the first one from Bedford, Mass., by the boys and girls of Scout Troop 132, everyone pledged allegiance to the contemporary American flag, since there were so many on display. Afterwards the audience read the American Creed, and Holly's granddaughter, Madelyn Holly translated using American sign language. The audience also listened to the Preamble of the Constitution.
Everyone enjoyed the patriotic sing-long led by Nick Walters, accompanied by Porterville Community Strings Ensemble, led by Pam Aucutt playing her viola.
For many the sing-along is the highlight of the celebration, and is a lot of joyous fun, besides the amazing ringing of the bells at 4 p.m. The beautiful old church is meant for music.
Assemblyman Devon Mathis' office sent a proclamation to the NSDAR Alta Mira Chapter for Patriot Day and Constitution Week, as well as the City of Lindsay.
Porterville Mayor Martha Flores read the Proclamation regarding Constitution Week from the City of Porterville and presented it to Holly.
Tulare County District 5 Supervisor Dennis Townsend read the proclamation regarding Constitution Week from the county board of supervisors and presented it to the NSDAR and Alta Mira Chapter.
Holly then spoke at length about someone who constantly volunteers throughout the community, is on the SETCO board, has sincere patriotism. Claudia Guthrie was surprised with the Community Service Award from NSDAR Alta Mira Chapter.
Guthrie said, "This is such a surprise. Thank you for the recognition."
Guest Speaker Townsend spoke about the Bible and how it relates to the Constitution, and how the founding fathers prayed when they wrote the Constitution.
They crafted the Constitution to protect the will of the people of America from an oligarchy, a monarchy, or any type of government different from a democratic republic, or constitutional republic.
He spoke about making sure people exercise their civic responsibility to vote, and to impact the local elections. He urged people to get involved in public affairs, like the city council, or any elected office. And to not forget the uniqueness of our government.
Taylor then spoke about keeping democracy alive, because it has cost the American people so much. She asked God to fill people with peace and love.
At the end of the tribute a young girl from Troop 132 did an outstanding job of playing Taps and people dispersed to the church fellowship room for cookies and punch, or left to conclude their Sunday afternoon.
The founders who created the Constitution and signed it on September 17, 1787 said it was the will of the people of the U.S. to regulate the government.
And representatives in the Senate and the Congress, as well as the President, and other officials all have limited powers.
Constitution Week is September 17-23.