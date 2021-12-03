The Richgrove youth football team recently won the Sequoia Youth football League title, the first championship in the program's history.
Richgrove has had a tackle football progarm for 25 years under the guidance of Richgrove Elementary School athletic director Albert Sabado.
Richgrove was the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and beat the No. 7 seed Earlimart, the 2019 champions in the first round. Richgrove then beat the No. 3 seed, the Visalia Ducks, in the semifinals.
Richgrove then beat the Goshen Bears in the championship game. Richgrove entered the playoff with an 8-2 record. The Porterville Renegades were the No.1 seed after finishing 9-1, but were upset by Goshen 19-18 in the semifinals when Goshen scored on a last minute 80-yard touchdown reception.
Against Goshen, Richgrove won 13-12 after trailing 12-0 at halftime. Jorge Sharky Avila rushed for both touchdowns for Richgrove in the second half. Quarterback Anthony Martinez helped lead the comeback and also batted away two passes in the end zone on defense in the second half.
Team members and coaches were: Anthony Martinez; Julian Cardenas; Keven Lopez; Jorge Sharky Avila; Fares Ba Abada; Mario Carrillo; Ricardo Rodriguez; Angel Pichardo; Ruben Valencia; Alexis Cantoriano; Alex Lopez; Alexander Ledesma.
Jacob Ruiz; Jared Ceja; Orlando Martinez Jr.; Cristian Rojas; Camilo Martinez Jr.; Andy Morataya; Alexander Zendejas; Adam Guzman; Alexis Guitierrez; Isacc Zendejas; Brian Ledesma; Augustin Mata.
Danilo Paniagua Head Coach; Armando Chavez Defensive Coordinator ; Diego Paniagua Assistant Coach; Marco Rodirguez Special teams Coach ; Jesus Cerda Medical Technician; Athletic Director Albert Sabado.
