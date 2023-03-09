The Education Employees Credit Union, EECU, and Porterville Chamber of Commercehosted an elegant ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday evening to celebrate the grand opening of the EECU Porterville branch location at 14 N. Main Street Suite E, at the corner of Olive Avenue and N. Main St. in the Cornerstone building where Tulare County District Attorney's and Tulare County Public Defenders offices are also located.
A large number of county and local dignitaries, and community members attended the large gathering that was sumptuously catered by Adonis and Marianne Nuckols.
EECU President and CEO Elizabeth J.Dooley said "We are thrilled to be in Porterville, and we think it's a fantastic location, and we are happy to be part of the community. None of this would be possible without the support of the Chairman and Board of Directors, and our Senior Management team.
“And a special thank you to Porterville Chamber of Commerce (CEO) Kristy Martin and her staff. Thank you to the architect and designers of this beautiful building and office. We are looking forward to seeing you all quite a few times."
Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores welcomed everyone from EECU to Porterville and said, "You will contribute to the economic viability of the community and Porterville."
Carly Ladrigan, EECU Porterville Branch Manager received a certificate of appreciation from Flores.
Martin presented another certificate to Ladrigan on behalf of Assemblyman Devon Mathis' Office.
Eric Coyne from State Senator Melissa Hurtado's office spoke about EECU and their Porterville location, and said, Bring on the money" has he presented another certificate to Ladrigan and EECU.
Tulare County Chief of Staff Israel Sotelo and Tulare County 5th District Supervisor Dennis Townsend also gave Ladrigan a certificate.
Everyone was then ready for the ribbon cutting ceremony in front of the Porterville EECU Branch office by Board Chairman Walter Franzell and Dooley which took place without further ado as the sun set.
After the ribbon was cut, Dooley said, "We are thrilled to be in Porterville. We think this is a fantastic location."
Other EECU members said they were looking forward to helping educate the populace and young people in the community about the benefits of a credit union.
"On behalf of EECU, I would like to thank Mayor Flores, Senator Hurtado, Dennis Townsend, Devin Mathis, PUSD (Porterville Unified School District) and the Porterville Chamber of Commerce,” Dooley said. “We appreciate all the support and thank everyone for attending our grand opening."