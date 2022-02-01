Tulare County Board of Supervisors chairman Eddie Valero and Porterville mayor Monte Reyes recently came to Community Vaccine Clinic on Friday to see how the Vaccine Roundups have been operating in the community.
The majority of the 20,000 COVID vaccines administered at the clinic have been administered during the vaccine roundups in which $100 gift cards to Porterville businesses are given to all those who are vaccinated. The city of Porterville has invested nearly $1.5 million in the effort as nearly $1.5 million has been designated for local businesses as part of the effort.
Funding for the effort has come from federal American Rescue Plan funds the city has received. The city has been providing the funds since August.
Since last May, Tulare County has provided a vaccine supply for the community clinic at the corner of Pearson and Morton operated by Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance.
Last week's vaccine roundup was the eighth roundup held. The City of Porterville reported 14,770 gift cards have been purchased for a total of $1.477 million in ARP funds being expended. The majority of vaccines administered at the roundups have been to residents of Porterville and surrounding communities.
The city of Porterville has indicated it would like to continue to provide gift cards as incentives to be vaccinated.
In its report for tonight's City Council meeting, city staff report “Given the success of the program and the continued pandemic the Council should consider the merits of continuing the program into February.”
“I think it’s great to make a visit and see the progress that’s been made since the very beginning, since initial efforts to today,” Reyes said. “The more people that are allowed to see what’s happening here, I think we’ll see these efforts spread throughout the county and, hopefully, other places.
“The positive community response and increased participation in the Vaccine Roundup events have helped the Porterville City Council make the decision to approve additional events in the past. They will continue re-assessing the outreach following every roundup.”
In past events, the clinic’s vaccination teams faced challenges, including long lines and registration hurdles. Changes have been made to address those issues and Sierra View stated the events run more smoothly with separate lines for walk-ins, appointments and each type of vaccine offered.
Vaccines are administered by Sierra View registered nurses and Imperial Ambulance paramedics and EMTs. The clinic currently offers first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to individuals five and up. It also offers Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 boosters to those 12 and up. COVID-19 safety guidelines are observed and social distancing is also observed at the clinic. Those ages 12 and older receive $100 gift cards at the vaccine roundups.
The Sierra View-Imperial Ambulance partnership with the City of Porterville extends to the many small businesses participating in the Vaccine Roundup, many of whom didn't previously feature gift cards or gift certificates. The Vaccine Roundup has helped those businesses to modernize their purchasing options they now offer their customers and allows them to benefit from ongoing federally-funded gift cards from the City of Porterville. Gift card choices include Porterville grocery stores, restaurants, and businesses offering other services or goods, including clothing and personal care services.
Valero said it takes a team to accomplish what's happening in Porterville. “I love the way everything has been structured,” he said of how the roundup works. “I’ve learned a great deal about how to make these types of systems work for communities to bring people in to ensure their health.”
He noted it was clear that the event has a great deal of community support judging by the community’s response and the number of business partners participating.
“I believe that it’s the city doing the work in the trenches and really making that connection to the people and also being that bridge to county, to state, at the local level,” Valero said. “This is a great opportunity, and hopefully, we can replicate this in other parts of the county with other cities that are interested.
While incentives currently aren't being provided, residents can still be vaccinated at the clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Appointments may be made at myturn.ca.gov.