Pedro Reyes has become the sixth and most recent graduate of Sierra View Medical Center's Certified Lab Scientist program.
Sierra View launched the program in 2018 to foster the professional development of local scientific talent in Southeastern Tulare County.
Reyes grew up in Porterville and is a Harmony Magnet Academy graduate. He went onto graduate from Fresno State with a bachelor's in biology.
Reyes said he was inspired to join healthcare to make a difference in patient care through science-based work.
“I’ve always loved lab work starting in high school, and throughout undergrad, so I knew I would love to be in the lab setting,” he said.
His mother, Leticia Reyes, is a Phlebotomist and Certified Lab Aide at Sierra View Medical Center, and she and Clinical Lab Scientist Lead Anthony Nungaray shared scientific career possibilities with Reyes. Nungaray is also the CLS program coordinator.
The guidance from Reyes' mother and support from local lab professionals helped Reyes decide to become a Certified Lab Scientist. Reyes also credits the Porterville Unified School District Academy of Engineering Pathway he was a part of at Harmony Magnet Academy for him placing an emphasis on self-learning and self-motivation. Both of those concepts, Reyes said, have helped him reach his scientific career goal.
In 2021, the Sierra View laboratory processed 628,300 lab tests. Broken down by panel, the yearly total increases to more than 1.5 million individual tests.
The Joint Commission surveys the lab every two years to help ensure the facility continues to deliver high-quality laboratory results to provide safe, high-quality patient care. “It takes a great deal of collaboration and a good sense of communication to accomplish that type of performance,” says Director of Laboratory Gary Wareham.
“This CLS program was a vision that lab leadership had and collaborated with senior leadership to make a reality,” Sierra View CEO Donna Hefner said. She said it was built around efforts to increase the local CLS workforce.
THE CLS program was established because over time there wasn't enough CLS applicants available. “It is really a concept built on believing in our own local community students with an emphasis on growing from within,” Hefner said.
Sierra View is one of few state-certified facilities to offer the CLS Training Program in alignment with the California Department of Public Health. The program consists of a 12-month service rotation for college graduates who have a bachelor's of science, among other qualifications.
CLS training participants receive hourly wages as full-time trainees. To learn more visit https://www.sierra-view.com/hospital-services/laboratory/cls-training-program/. Those interested may apply by visiting www.sierra-view.com/careers or by contacting Sierra View's Talent Acquisition Partner Lance Rowell, LRowell@sierra-view.com or 559-788-6079.
Sierra View also stated its a proud workforce development partner to the PUSD Pathways program. To learn more about the local Pathways programs and their work-based learning approach to career technical education, visit https://pathways.portervilleschools.org/.