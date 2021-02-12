Soon to be 65-year-old Arnett Hartsfield was completely surprised with a well organized drive-by parade on Thursday afternoon at Terra Bella Elementary School in celebration of his retirement after spending 20 years with the Terra Bella School District.
A line of roughly 20 cars paraded by honking their horns and waving out the windows, congratulating Hartsfield on his well-deserved retirement.
Hartsfield began his career at Terra Bella Elementary School in 2001 teaching 2nd graders. He then worked his way up to teaching 4th grade, a 4th and 5th grade combination class, and a 5th grade, before moving to Carl Smith Middle School where he began teaching 7th grade and ended teaching 8th grade.
“I've taught almost every grade, and what's neat about it is that when I went to the middle school some of (my students) came to the middle school,” said Hartsfield. “I got to teach some of them in the 7th grade. And then I went to the 8th grade and got to teach some of them again. I had some of them for like three years. We had a running joke that when I went into retirement, they would go to high school. So we are leaving together.”
Hartsfield’s passion for teaching went outside of the classroom, as he was involved in the local sports league by coaching many sports for Carl Smith Middle School.
“They had me go to the middle school because I coach a lot of sports, and all of the sports leagues are in the middle schools,” said Hartsfield. “I coached soccer, football, girls softball.”
After experiencing some health issues which required surgery last year, Hartfield spoke with his wife, Valarie, and made the decision to retire. With his birthday coming on Sunday, he felt it was best to wrap up his teaching career a little early and begin enjoying his retirement.
“That's why I'm retiring right near my birthday instead of at the end of the year, because tomorrow's not promised,” said Hartsfield. “(Valarie) retired last year so we want to spend some time together. Everybody has been so understanding. In hindsight, it is better this way. I've been able to train my replacement fully and it just seems to have worked out better.”
And he will be wasting no time in digging into the time what retirement brings with it. He and his wife will be hitting the road in a brand new RV.
“I bought an RV and my wife and I are getting ready to hit the road to Arizona and visit some of the RV parks along the way,” said Hartsfield. “We are really excited for that.”
Hartsfield’s colleagues were sad to see him go, but knew the moment was bittersweet. As they paraded by, Hartsfield pointed, waved and shared smiles with each person.
Terra Bella Elementary School Principal Juan Flores said it has been his pleasure to work with Hartsfield for the past two decades.
“To my role model, thank you for working with me,” siad Flores. “Since he first came, he's always been a role model to me. He's one of the nicest persons you could ever meet. He will be greatly missed and I thank him always for his support. He helped us with a sports league during recess and he always coached, not only to win, but to always show character. He showed them the character it takes for competition and respect.”
Alejandro Ruiz, Vice Principal at Carl Smith Middle School, shared similar sentiments about his colleague.
“I convinced him to go to the middle school and it has been worthwhile,” said Ruiz. “He's always on top of things. The kids love him. He's been awesome. He's a team player and he is going to be missed tremendously, not only by our staff but also our kids. I hope he makes sure to enjoy his retirement. Life is too short to not enjoy your life.”
As the parade wrapped up, Hartsfield shared his message about his time teaching for Terra Bella schools.
“We are the Terra Bella Tigers, and they say 'Once A Tiger, Always A Tiger.' Teaching here at Terra Bella, it really is a family,” said Hartsfield. “We lost (our superintendent) this year, and it's been a tough year with COVID and distance learning. But we stick together and we love each other and we support each other. I just love my family here.”
Hartsfield was commenting on an auto crash that killed Terra Bella superintendent Guadalupe Roman and district website administrator Luis Mena in November.