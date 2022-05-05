They're not just K-9 officers. They're police officers.
That point was driven home at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting in which two K-9 retiring officers, “Jace,” and “Jasper” were honored.
In addition, another Porterville Police Officer, Jasmine Scott, was recognized as the Employee of the Month at Tuesday's meeting. Scott has been on the force just since November, 2020 but has already received two Exceptional Performance Awards from the Porterville Police Department for her work in contributing to diffusing two serious incidents.
“We have the privilege to recognize the retirements of two of our officers,” said City of Porterville City Manager John Lollis as he began the presentation for Jace and Jasper.
Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow then honored Jace and Jasper, beginning by saying, “We have two special police officer retirements.”
Jace came to the Porterville Police Department with his handler, Darrell Locke, from the Farmersville Police Department in 2018. Jace served as a K-9 officer for more than eight years.
Castellow said Jace was responsible for the recovering of multiple pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. Jace was also responsible for several criminals hiding where it would have been unsafe for officers to enter, Castellow added.
He said one notable incident involving Jace happened when the K-9 tracked two felony suspects over two miles and found them hiding under a tree. Again, Castellow said, Jace found the suspects in an area that would have been unsafe for officers.
Jasper's handler is Porterville Police Officer Anthony Holt. Jasper has served the department since January, 2016.
Castellow said Jasper was also credited with locating large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine and removing those drugs off the streets and for the apprehension of several dangerous subjects.
Castellow also talked about one incident in which a suspect rammed an officer's car with his vehicle. A short foot pursuit ensued and Jasper was able to apprehend the suspect without putting officers in further danger.
In addition, Castellow talked about how Jasper was able to recover after suffering serious injuries when he was run over by a suspect's vehicle. In the incident a violent suspect was apprehended and Jasper was injured while pursuing when it was unsafe for officers to do so.
Castellow said Jasper “displayed bravery, courage and determination while recovering from his injuries and continued to served the city of Porterville for many years after his recovery.”
Jace and Jasper not only protected Locke and Holt, but all officers and the community, Castellow said. “It is without a doubt these two K-9s saved lives,” Castellow said.
The council also took action as part of its consent calendar to replace Jace and Jasper. The council approved as part of its consent calendar to sell Jasper to Holt for $1. The council had previously approved a similar action to sell Jace to Locke for $1.
One of the department's K-9 handlers left the department in March. Porterville Police K-9 “Neith” has been kenneled at Top Dog Training Center and is waiting for a new handler to be selected.
The council approved the acquisition of two new K-9s from Top Dog Training Center. With the addition of the two new K-9s and the return of Neith, the department will eventually have all four of its canine teams working.
The purchase of the service dogs and training for their handlers was approved by the council at a cost of $28,500. The purchase will be funded by the police department's donation account.
GREAT SCOTT
Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo recognized Scott and her presentation included two incidents in which Scott received an Exceptional Performance Award.
The first happened in August, 2021 in which she and members of her patrol team were honored with the award. She contributed to the initial investigation into a crime spree in which the suspects were involved in a carjacking, the discharging of a weapon at a house and being involved in a traffic collision and then fleeing from the scene.
All of the incidents happened in a short amount of time in different areas of the city. All of the suspects were eventually apprehended.
While off duty in January 2022, Scott also took quick action to diffuse a situation in which a male student had brought a gun onto a Porterville Unified School District high school campus.
She saw social media accounts of what was happening and immediately contacted the school district and the police department. As a result the department was able to secure the area around the school, detain the student and seize the gun. Carrillo said Scott's action allowed the department to recognize the severity of the situation.
Carrillo said Scott's actions helped prevent the student from bringing the gun to school again which could have created an imminent threat to staff and students.
Scott has worked as a school resource officer since October, 2021 and Carrillo talked about her professionalism in another investigation but added Scott was
