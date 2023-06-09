Porterville Military Academy Director Doug Ihmels, who will be retiring later in June, spoke at length about PMA's many accomplishments, including new grades added to the school, new programs, activities, clubs, and sports added to the curriculum since the school opened five years ago.
He spoke about their partnership with the Department of Defense STARBASE program, and that it was something they wanted, and it brought another partner to their table. “The program tied in very well with our aviation and military theme at the school,” he said.
He said they were really an outsider. "Normally the STARBASE program is given to an existing installation like Edwards Air Force Base, or Los Alamitos. So this is an exception to the policy.
"So this is quite an honor, but also a huge responsibility. Because we are now partners with the Department of Defense."
Ihmels said Department of Defense Undersecretary Raymond O'Toole came to visit PMA along with representatives from Congressman Kevin McCarthy's office and General Peter Cross from the California Military Department, "They all came and saw the school and decided to pursue STARBASE, and we were accepted much quicker than usual."
The STARBASE program isn't just for Porterville, Ihmels explained, but students 5th grade and older within a one hour drive will benefit from it.
“They will have to come here to take advantage of the resources the STEM program now has to offer from the Department of Defense,” Ihmels said. PMA cadets will participate as student instructors running the program.
"I think Congressman McCarthy coming to PMA was a highlight for me and the school, and we had a great relationship with him from the very beginning. He was instrumental in us getting the flight simulators in 2019. The folks at Edwards Air Force Base Research Lab made that possible. They funded it for us. And that was incredible for us as a school.
“McCarthy also toured the school with our cadets and sat in the flight simulator.”
PMA also began a marksmanship program in 2019-2020, and they sent their first team to competition in 2023. “It is very rare for a school to have a marksmanship team, in Tulare County at least,” Ihmels said.
“There are so many cadet corps events that the kids have participated in and received recognition, and that's part of the school curriculum stressing the whole mind-body connection. Leaders Forged Here — leadership by example, academic excellence, civic responsibility, physical fitness and personal wellbeing.
“The cadets have even camped out on campus. Bivouacking on campus for one night. Now kids don't get to do that kind of thing these days. Learning to set up tents, sleep in sleeping bags.”
Ihmels said PMA has benefited from many partnerships, including The Parent Action Committee; the EAA — Young Eagles group; and AOPA — the Aircraft and Owners Pilot Association. And the Rotary partnership who sponsored the InterAct Club on campus and California Military Department, California Cadet Corps, City of Porterville, and Porterville Unified School District Pathways Department.
“In the last 5 years we added the weight room, obstacle course, the Freedom Shrine with the Exchange Club, the gym was added after we opened, and the flight room with the simulators,” Ihmels said.
“We've also added the sports extra-curricular options such as boys and girls soccer, basketball, and cross country. Then we are looking to add football and volleyball in 2024. We are starting all these sports programs from scratch.
“And then we're adding the electives of dance, drama, art, year books, and band and STEM Pilot for the Middle School.”
He said the ASB started under the direction of history teacher Tamara Rice and has grown. And clubs including CSF, chess , guitar, Bible, and drama have been added.
There are now 300 cadets at the school, and every year attendance has increased. When the school started there were 131 in 2018-2019 in grades 7, 8 and 9. The school has grown by an average of 30 students each year.. In 2021-2022 PMA added 12th grade, and had its first graduating class.
There has also been considerable community service involvement by PMA cadets everywhere in the surrounding communities, 3,000 hours in the 2022-2023 year alone.
“PMA's first graduation was in 2022, and 2023, and the Pass And Review's are big family gatherings,” Ihmels said. “And then they had Trunk or Treat which started during COVID in 2020, and it morphed into an all Halloween themed event with a Haunted House, games, a costume contest, and trick or treating.
"There are so many events and activities that have grown at school through the years, that it's been an exciting place to work and be."
PMA also built its band from scratch from the strings section in 2019 to the band in 2020 to the Drump and Bugle Corps that began in 2022-2023.
"There's been so much happening through the years that everyone has made possible, parents, community partners, teachers, staff, and most importantly the cadets. People don't see how much the cadets move the school and progress forward, but they do.
“I thought about the unity and vision that has occurred in the last couple of years — and that is why we've been able to accomplish so much. PMA still has lots of great things ahead that will benefit the cadets and the community.
“It's been a pleasure serving PMA, PUSD, and the community."
Ihmels worked as a college sports administrator for 15 years and traveled around the United States. Then, he started K-12 teaching at Pond School, just south of Delano, where he taught 3rd, 6th, and 7th grade, and coached football, basketball, softball, and track for 10 years, where he helped build the track team with another coach.
When he was at college he also ran track and coached the team.
He joined the Porterville Union School District when he started working at Monache High School as the assistant principal for two years from 2014 to 2015. He then transferred to Strathmore HIgh School and was assistant principal when they won the State Championship in football in 2017. "That was perfect timing," he said.
He began at PMA in the middle of 2018. "I've enjoyed it here and it's been a unique opportunity."
He said it's been an experience to see the campus evolve over the years and he appreciates all the community support for the school and the cadets/students. "There have been many people who have contributed and worked to make the school a special place and it's been great to see it grow. And I've enjoyed seeing the students grow and develop their leadership skills.”
Ihmels is originally from Washington, and he plans to do a lot of traveling, including in in the Pacific Northwest, both Oregon and Washington for about 4 months, and then off to Thailand, for a month.