A treasured institution that quite honestly doesn't look so treasured any more and has been left for dead could be coming back to life again.
And if Rocky Hill Speedway comes back races could be held there as part of a series with an historic name.
Brian Faust, based in Modesto and owner of NeXT Computers, said he wants to resurrect Rocky Hill Speedway so racing could be held there again. If NeXT Computers sounds familiar it was once the company founded by Appel Computers co-founder Steve Jobs and Faust now has that trademark.
Faust also has the trademark to the Championship Auto Racing Teams, CART, name. CART was once the longtime series in which Indy cars raced. So if racing comes back to Rocky Hill Speedway it could be done as part of Faust's fledging CART series.
“In that process I found out about Rocky Hill,” said Faust when it came to establishing his CART series.
But Faust knows the task will be daunting as Rocky Hill Speedway is now dilapidated and is going to need a complete overhaul to virtually the entire facility. “It will take a lot of work,” he said.
But he added there's “plenty of enthusiasm” in the area when it comes to the possible return of racing at the track.
But work will be need to be done to the grandstands that would include shading and the concession stand and new lighting will be needed along with a new clay track and new barrier walls. He said two options could be taken as far as the resurrection of the track is concerned, depending on how extensive the renovation of the facility would be.
He estimated one option would cost $2 to $2.5 million while an option involving a more extensive renovation would cost $5.5 to $6 million. Faust did say, “I would like it back top notch for the racers and the fans.”
He said racers in the area who travel to Bakersfield to race would love to be able to race in Porterville again.
“The racers would like to see the track up and running again,” he said. “If they had Rocky Hill again they would appreciate that.”
And Faust is ambition as he said he would like to have the track up and running again in the next couple of years. “The quicker we could make it happen — would be fantabulous.”
He said the racing lineup at the track would be the same as what was held there before with sprints, mini-sprints, stocks and modified stocks. He also said he plans for a Thunder Puff women's racing series to be held at the track.
He also said he wants automotive technology programs at local community colleges and local high schools to be involved with the track as well. .
Rocky Hill Speedway was established in 1939 and racing was held there for two years through 1941 before it had to be suspended because of World War II. After the war racing was held at Rocky Hill continuously from 1946 through 1996 before the track was shut down.
Racing was re-instituted at the track in 2012 and was held there through 2016 when it was shut down again and racing hasn't been held there since.