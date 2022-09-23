The Porterville City Council approved an action for the Marching Through Time band mural at Centennial Park on Main Street to be restored at its meeting on Tuesday.
As part of the action the council also approved revenue from the upcoming opening of two cannabis dispensaries in the city be used to help fund the restoration.
The Porterville Mural Committee led the effort for the mural which depicts the history and importance of bands and music in the community.
The mural has sustained significant fading, flaking and deterioration of the paint. Fine Arts Conservation Laboratories, FACL, has committed to doing the restoration of the mural.
The restoration will take place in two phases with the first phase focused on stopping the deterioration. Then the artist of the mural, Glen Hill, will undertake pictorial restoration as part of the first phase.
FACL then will return for phase two, which will consist of the application of protected layers to ensure greater longevity for the mural.
The Porterville City Council allocated $40,000 in its 2022-2023 budget for the mural's restoration with the funding coming from the council's Special Purposes Reserve Fund. That funding will cover the work to be done by FACL, which will cost $38,277,
The cost for Hill to repaint the mural will be up to $37,500. Revenue from the cannabis dispensaries will be used to fund that portion of the project. The dispensaries have agreed to providing one percent
of gross revenues or $30,000, whichever is greater, for projects such as the mural restoration.
Porterville Mural Committee member Denise Marchant thanked the council for its action on Tuesday. “A very big thank you,” she said. “This project is near and dear to my heart.”
The council unanimously approved the action including using cannabis dispensary funds with Mayor Martha A. Flores, Milt Stowe, Kellie Carrillo, Don Weyhrauch and Lawana State all voting in favor.
FRIANT-KERN PROJECT
The council also unanimously approved a bid for the Center Friant-Kern Canal Turnout and Groundwater Recharge Basin project near Avenue 160 and Westwood. The project is vital to the city meeting Sustainable Groundwater Management Act requirements and will include new water pipelines and concrete structures.
Exeter's Romanazzi General Engineering was awarded the project after providing the lowest bid of nearly $1.4 million, almost 25 percent more than the estimated cost.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic the council normally wouldn't approve a bid that exceeded the estimated cost by more than 10 percent. City staff reported more favorable bids would be possible, but unlikely, if the project was rebid.
Plus, the project can only be done from this November through January 31, 2023. Rebidding the project would cause a delay until the next time the canal is drained, which is typically every three years.
Water Replacement Funds would be used to fund the project.