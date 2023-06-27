A Homeowner's Resource Fair was held at Veterans Park on Saturday, hosted by Community Services and Employment Training, CSET, and the City of Porterville, where people could find out all sorts of financial information regarding purchasing a home, loan eligibility, upkeep, utilities, and more.
There were real estate agencies like Century 21, Five Star Realty, and more, Alameda Mortgage Corporation, Alterra Home Loan, Chicago Title, State Housing services, Self-Help Federal Credit Union, Porterville College, Family Health Care Resource Center, and the City of Porterville.
There was a drawing and gift baskets and prizes were given out by Community Services and Employment Training for those who went to each booth and entered their name, and the gifts were provided by each of the 12 booths at the fair.
And large number of people came to the fair and they received all kinds of information and drawing prizes, said Saul Magaña and Rocio Duran of CSET.
The many resources offered by agencies to help people were thorough, for instance the FCHN Health Care Network booth Resource Center helped refer people with programs like Medi-Cal, Covered California, Cal Fresh for a food, Disability, Unemployment, Social Security, managed care, and school registration. FCHN can also refer people to housing assistance, dental services, transportation, and more.
FCHN also offers assistance like faxing, copying, printing, resume assistance, correspondence translation and more.
During the morning children played games with a ball and a few men used the cornhole games that were in front of the various booths.
From the City of Porterville Christina Tank answered questions about the City's Housing Programs including the first time home buyer loan, housing rehabilitation, education, water and sewer hookup, programs for wheelchair ramps, and grant programs.
Rodolfo Calderon and his sons were getting information about housing, and Rodolfo said it was interesting.
Jorge Fernandez from Alterra Home Loans said the loans can be used to refinance a home, rehab, reinvest or purchase a home and lso downpayment assistance.
All those at the fair were all helping to educate the public about the benefits of home ownership and resources available to them.
CSET can help with energy assistance. CSET also has Senior Centers throughout Tulare County that provide activities, socialization, home-bound meal delivery, and much more.
Saul Magaña of CSET said they were promoting rural housing and first time homeownership. "There are a lot of programs that people don't know about, and now especially since we are coming out of the pandemic, things have changed. Programs discontinued, and there are new ones starting up again.”
Of the many services CSET provides are rural housing resource collaborative helping with housing issues in Tulare County and elsewhere, renter information workshops, employment connection services, home weatherization, medical prescription safety, COVID-19 safety, and more. They also provide free tax return preparation.
There was an information booth from permanent Supportive Housing Services for people with HIV/Aids from Tulare County Family Services.
Tulare County Family Services Rebecca Peters who's the Program Manager said they're helping people get to know the resources that are available for them in housing.
Self-Help Credit Union had a booth, and they offered information on home loans, building credit, savings accounts, and said they help everyone regardless of their legal status, said Elsa Romero.
\"We help people build credit. It's for everyone as long as they are 18 years old. And our fees are lower, or there can be no fees."
Romero said accounts accrue dividends at a credit union.