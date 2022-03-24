Ben Ennis says he has the solution — or at least it would go a long way to providing the solution — to the procession of cars that causes so much traffic for hours in the morning and afternoon he sees every day along Lombardi in front of Summit Charter Academy Lombardi.
The longtime Porterville builder says he has property adjacent to his home in the Summit Charter Academy Lombardi neighborhood that could by used to extend Castle Avenue and the city is more than welcome to it.
“I'll give them the ground if they put in the road,” Ennis said. “Problem solved.”
Ennis is among a number of residents near the school that continue to be frustrated with years of inaction when it comes to the traffic problem along Lombardi. And complicating the situation is the proposed housing development — the Brookside Development — in which more than 200 houses would be built adjacent to the school just to the south where an orchard now stands.
At its March 1 meeting the Porterville City Council approved an action that effectively moves forward with the subdivision. But the subdivision also needs approval from Tulare County LAFCO, which needs to approve the subdivision to be annexed into the city of Porterville. The city has also stated an annexation would give it more authority to improve the traffic situation.
That's where the problem lies as residents in the area are dealing with three different agencies – the City of Porterville, Tulare County and the Burton School District.
It was a similar situation when Granite Hills High School was being built as roads also became an issue when that school was built and there were also three agencies involved then — the city, the county and the Porterville school district.
Ed McKervey said this is his second go-round with the same issue as he said he lived near Granite Hills when it was being built and now he lives in the neighborhood near the Lombardi campus.
But McKervey said the difference is the city was much more engaged in resolving the roads issue with Granite Hills than it is now. “It was a collaborative effort with the city council and the city manager,” McKervey said.
But now residents say they're getting nowhere with the city, including Ennis. Ennis said the only council member who has responded to him is Milt Stowe, but nobody else from the city or council has responded.
Ennis said he and Stowe are trying to work on scheduling a meeting with the city and other council members. He said a meeting was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 31. But he said since there are residents in the area who would like to attend the meeting, he would like the meeting to be held in the evening.
The Lombardi campus was built in 2006 and there's only one two-lane road that accesses the school, Lombardi. And here's where the problem lies.
Lombardi is the dividing line between the city and the county. The northbound lane of the road is in the city while the southbound lane of the road and the school is in the county.
The road dead ends at Castle just to the north of the school. That's where the westbound road, Castle, also dead ends.
The city has always planned to extend Castle but that has been an issue with several residences there and also a well located along Castle.
But Ennis says he has the solution to make Castle into a “lazy S” that would run toward the south. And McKervey claims that was the plan all along.
“Everyone has a short memory,” McKervey said. “It was where the city was going.”
And fixing the traffic situation around the Lombardi campus would benefit the city, McKervey said. “Fixing the streets is a good thing for the city.”
As a charter school, Summit has students coming from all over, including Ducor, Springville and Lindsay. There are about 600 students who attend the school. There are three buses that serve students at the school, but not a whole of students at the school take the bus.
“The buses aren't going to go to Ducor, Springville or Lindsay,” Ennis said. The number of students who walk to school is also small.
So that creates a tremendous amount of traffic every morning and every afternoon. The Lombardi school has an early schedule on Wednesday in which students are let out at 1 p.m. By noon cars were already lined up at the school to pick up students.
“It'll get worse,” said Ennis at about 12:45 p.m. about the traffic situation. “School isn't even out yet.”
Even shortly before 1:30 p.m. there was still a considerable amount of traffic along Westfield off of Lombardi. There have been times when traffic was be backed up as far as from the school on Lombardi to Westfield and then to Westwood.
Residents say they are basically trapped in their homes as they can't get out when students are dropped off in the morning and picked up in the afternoon. They add they're concerned about what that situation causes in time of an emergency.
“I don't know what happens if I have to get an ambulance,” Ennis said, or police or the fire department, he said. “One or two minutes might make a difference. Two minutes, a fire can go from a little bitty fire to a huge fire.”
But residents also say the situation is unsafe and those trying to drop off and pick up their children become frustrated and that's actually caused some minor accidents. They say the city is fortunate nothing more serious hasn't happened so far.
Pam Coons, another resident in the area, said her only comment was, “it's going to take a kid getting killed for someone to say it's an issue.”
At the council meeting in which the Brookside subdivision was discussed many residents aired their frustration and invited council members to come to the school to see the traffic situation. Council members did say they have come to the school to witness the traffic problem, but Jennifer Stilz, another resident, said that's not enough.
Stilz said she wished council members could see what it's actually like to drop off and pick up children at the school on a daily basis. “If they have to live it every day, that's different,” she said.
Ennis said the drop off is bad enough but it's not as bad as the afternoon as all that has to be done is for children to exit the vehicle. It's worse in the afternoon when children have to be picked up, having to enter the vehicle buckle up.
Residents also take exception to a traffic study that was done that originally gave the grade the intersection of Westfield and Lombardi a B grade. But another study was done and in that study the intersection was given an F.
But state law effectively doesn't require developments to consider current traffic situations only to consider future traffic that would be created.
The developer of the proposed subdivision say they would take measures to improve the traffic situation, including widening Lombardi, but residents in the area say they don't see how it would be possible for the subdivision to improve the traffic situation. The developer has stated they would develop a “full system” for traffic as opposed to the “partial system” that's there now.
Ennis said he would like the Burton School District to acquire two acres behind the Lombardi campus and turn that into a staging area for drop offs and pickups, which would also improve the traffic situation. Residents said eventual plans to expand Westwood and Newcomb would help as well.