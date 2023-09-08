The effort to sell the Porter Theater has been periodically going on for eight years now. And now it looks like there's renewed interest in the historic theater when it comes to purchasing the property.
An investor from the Los Angeles area currently owns the property. Broker Jared Ennis of Central CA Commercial which has listed the property stated there is now an active offer for the property from another investor from the L.A. Area.
But he also said it would be nice if a local investor would step forward and make an offer on the property as well. The theater made its debut in Porterville in 1949.
He said if someone came forward in the next two to three weeks to make a serious offer it's possible “we can do a deal.” About the current offer, Ennis said, “it's not set in stone.”
Ennis also said the property actually went into escrow but that offer fell through. He added the effort to sell the theater first began in 2015 and for several years there has been an on and off effort to sell the property.
Ennis said the theater was relisted earlier this year after it was off the market because there has been renewed interest in the property. “We've had some activity,” said Ennis about the interest shown in the property.
He said for those who are interested in the property, it's located in what he termed as an opportunity zone in which tax credits could be available for the restoration of the theater. In its listing Central CA Commercial stated the property is an excellent Small Business Administration loan candidate with only 10 percent down.
Ennis said the current investor who has made an offer plans to spend a “couple of hundred thousand dollars” restoring the building. He said he didn't know what plans the investor who has made an offer has for the building.
The property is listed for $299,000. The listing refers to the building as a freestanding theater/concert hall that can also be used for sports.
The listing states the advantage of the theater is it has a wide open floor plan that can be converted for many uses. The listing also states the current owner is willing to sell, lease, “build to suit,” partner with someone else, enter into a joint venture or participate in financing.
The listing states the building has a great potential for a variety of uses, including a reception hall, dance studio gymanstics, martial arts, roller rink, office space or for retail or for new development. The listing states the building can be used as a church as well.
All of the theater seats have been removed and the listing states the building is set up as a “big box.”
For more information call 559-705-1000.