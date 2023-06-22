There was a report of a shooting near the Porterville Municipal Golf Course at about 8 a.m. Thursday. There were two individuals who were reportedly shot. The intersection of Putnam and Leggett adjacent to the golf course is currently taped off with numerous Tulare County Sheriff's and Porterville Police personnel on scene.
Reported Shooting Near Golf Course
