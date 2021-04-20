The Porterville Unified School District sent out a statement two Belleview Elementary School students weren't serious hurt in a traffic accident that happened on Belleview in front of Belleview School shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The district sent out the following statement: “This afternoon, two Belleview Elementary students were involved in a car accident on the corner of Belleview Ave. and El Granito Street. Both students were transported to Sierra View Medical Center with no apparent serious injuries reported at this time. We will continue to work with the Porterville Police Department and update you with more information should it become available.” Late Tuesday afternoon the police department confirmed there was a traffic collision on Belleview but that it had no other information at that time.

