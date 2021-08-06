Work to repair the asphalt surface on the Trail of 100 Giants begins next week and is expected to continue through September.
The 1.3-mile-long universally accessible, self-guided interpretive trail is in the Western Divide Ranger District in Giant Sequoia National Monument in the Sequoia National Forest. To minimize impacts on public use, repair work will be completed in sections to allow large portions of the trail to remain open to visitors.
Trail of 100 Giants is located within the Long Meadow Giant Sequoia Grove. The grove contains approximately 125 Giant Sequoias greater than 10 feet in diameter and more than 700 Giant Sequoias less than 10 feet in diameter.
The largest tree in the grove has a diameter of 20 feet and is 220 feet high. The grove covers 341 acres. It's estimated the age of the larger trees in the grove range between 500 and 1,500 years old.