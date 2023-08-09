Are you ready for some Wednesday night football? At least for the lower levels for local high school football teams, Wednesday night football games are on the schedule.
Porterville Unified School District superintendent Nate Nelson said with Rankin Stadium still undergoing its $8.5 million renovation project that means the district's four schools will have to share the much smaller Spartan Stadium at Strathmore High for the time being. But it's hoped it came be worked out in which some of the district's football games can be played at Porterville College's Jamison Stadium, which was renovated in the last year.
But for now the Porterville, Monache, Granite Hills and Strathmore High football teams are all set to share Spartan Stadium.
Of course Jamison Stadium for many years was the historic home for Porterville and Monache football games.
Nelson said the district is trying to work out details with PC for Jamison to be used for some of its home games and added the college has been willing to work with the district. Porterville College has a women's soccer team that has two home games scheduled for Fridays during the high school football regular season on September 1 and October 6.
Nelson said it's hopes the district can use Jamison when the PC women's soccer team is on the road on Fridays. He added PC was gracious in allowing the district to use Jamison for its 2023 graduation ceremonies for Porterville, Monache and Granite Hills High Schools and added the district appreciated being able to use the stadium.
For now the district has scheduled all of its home games at all levels – varsity, junior varsity and freshmen – for its four schools at Spartan Stadium. The district has rarely had to schedule any lower level games for Wednesday nights, but has freshman and junior varsity football set to play at Spartan Stadium on two Wednesday nights during the season for now, Nelson said.
Monache and PHS have varsity, junior varsity and freshmen teams while Strathmore and Granite Hills have varsity and JV teams. Nelson said there are also two Saturday games to be played at Spartan Stadium on the schedule.
But Spartan's Stadium natural grass field will obviously take a beating if all four schools have to use the stadium for all of their games at all of their levels. “That's a lot of wear and tear on one field,” Nelson said.
The expansion of Spartan Stadium in which it would be shared by Strathmore and Monache while PHS and Granite Hills use Rankin Stadium has been discussed. Monache played against Strathmore at Spartan Stadium in 2021 as sort of a trial run.
The PHS football team is scheduled to open the season at Spartan Stadium when it hosts McLane on August 18. Monache opens the season on Thursday, August 17 in Tulare against Mission Oak, Strathmore will open the season on August 18 at Exeter and Granite Hills doesn't open the season until August 25 at Parlier.
The Rankin renovation project began last spring and includes replacing the field turf and track, renovating the north side parking lot, placing a new lighted concrete path that will extend to the south of the stadium to provide for additional parking.
While it was hoped the project would be completed this summer, Nelson said, “we knew that was going to be pushing it,” adding a more realistic completion date of October is still on the timetable.
But the big question is what if Rankin Stadium isn't ready for the Granite Bowl between Monache and PHS to be played on October 27. Nelson said in that event the game would be played at Jamison Stadium. He said that's a “definite go” the game would be played at Jamison if Rankin wasn't available.
The next big event that would be at Rankin Stadium would be the Buck Shaffer Band-A-Rama on November 11. Nelson said in a worst-case scenario the Band-A-Rama could also be held at Jamison.
But Nelson said Rankin Stadium should be ready for the Band-A-Rama. “We feel pretty good about getting in before that date,” Nelson said.
And the PUSD board at its meeting on Thursday will consider a change order for more upgrades to Rankin that will make events like the Band-A-Rama more enjoyable with upgrades such as improved sound, Nelson said.
Nelson said the upgrades will make Rankin “just a nice venue for that kind of event” when referring to the Band-A-Rama. “It will take that experience to the next level.”
He added the district decided since it's renovating the stadium “let's do it right” when talking about the added upgrades.
The board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the governing board room.