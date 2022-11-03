Dia de los Muertos – Day of the Dead — a day when people gather to honor their loved ones who have died, was celebrated Wednesday at the Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana Community Center.
With hundreds of colorful 'Papel picado' banners decorating the back patio, a short welcome by CHMA President Theresa De La Rosa was made before she introduced the CHMA board members.
She then asked National Compadres Elder Tutuy to present a blessing for the offerings — or gifts — laid at each Dia de los Muertos altar inside the building.
At the altars were baskets of colorful fruits, candles, photographs of loved ones, and trinkets that reminded the living of those who had passed. There was also a lot of vivid colors at each altar — colorfully decorated skeletons and skulls, flowers, especially marigolds, butterflies and colorful serape cloths.
Tutuy lit sage and talked about the four elements represented in the offerings, which were also present in the lit sage. He explained the reasoning behind the altars, explaining the baskets of fruit and drinks and trinkets as gifts and said the gifts were to honor the deceased.
“Our loved ones come to see what was placed here. They are not just here to drink and eat but to see all the offrendas, the offerings. This night is special for them,” he said. “They say the dead aren't forgotten if we keep on remembering them. And this is a way to remember them.”
As he talked, he waved the lit sage around to purify the spirits, he said as he walked from altar to altar.
At each altar, family members explained the reason for the offerings they placed before them and offered stories about their loved ones.
Ampelio Mejia and his sister, Cecilia Mejia, said they were inspired by their parents. They shared a couple of stories and explained the meaning behind the small houses and doors decorating the altar they made for their parents.
At another altar, family members talked about their parents, the Ordunos. And at the “Altar de los Migrantes,” Roberto De La Rosa explained it was an altar remembering the immigrants — the folks who are probably least remembered, he said.
“Families often times didn't know where their lives ended,” he explained. “Some died in the desert. Some died in rivers. Some died by bullets. A lot of migrants never made it to the United States.”
The frontier, he said, between the United States and Mexico is the most lethal in the world.
Roberto De La Rosa also talked of the Border Angels — individuals who helped people who were left in the desert.
“At least 10,000 people have died coming into the United States,” he said. “That's why we do this every year.”
After a few others talked about their families' memorial altars, Roberto De La Rosa once again took the microphone to talk about the last, and biggest altar present — the one representing Cesar Chavez, founder of the United Farm Workers, and recited “The Prayer of the Farm Worker's Struggle.”
The evening continued with dinner — tamales, Pan de Muerto, and Champurrado, a warm and thick chocolate-base Mexican drink.
In addition the best-costumed Catrina/Catrin in attendance was recogninzed — and a performance by the Orgullo Mexicano folkloric dancers was offered.