The release of two suspects in a major fentanyl drug bust in Tulare County has made national news with numerous officials expressing their outrage over the release.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux appeared on Fox News on Tuesday to express his outrage ove the release. He said he nor Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward even knew about the release until about two days after it happened.
25-year-old Jose Zendejas and 19-year-old Benito Madrigal who were arrested were both released within 18 hours of their arrest over the weekend. Both gave their address as being from Washington. The two were released on their own recognizance and the Fox News report on Tuesday stated it's unknown where they are or even if they're in the country.
The two were arrested on Friday night after Tulare County HIDTA investigators were called to the area of Highway 99 and Tulare Avenue in Tulare to help California Highway Patrol Officers with a traffic stop.
During their investigation, Detectives with the Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit, HIDTA, found 150 packages, each containing 1,000 Fentanyl pills. In total, 150,000 pills were found hidden inside the vehicle. Each pill sells for approximately $5, making the street value of the seizure $750,000.
Zendejas and Madrigal face charges of possession, transportation and sales of illegal drugs. They were booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.
But Probation Commissioner Mickey Verissimo, a former assistant district attorney, who reports to the Tulare County Superior Court, considered them both to be fit for release after a probation assessment.
Probation assessments are done to ensure non-violent offenders are treated fairly. If the assessment considers the offenders not to be a risk and considers not a risk to return to jail they're released. The suspects also didn't have a criminal record.
But considering the incident involved such a high quantity of such a dangerous drug as fentanyl, several officials, including Boudreaux, expressed their outrage the suspects weren't considered to be a risk.
Boudreaux said while he is in charge of inmates at county jails, there are 2,200 inmates in county jails and the notice of the suspects release didn't reach his desk until Monday morning. He referred to the release as being done “behind the scenes” during his Fox News interview.
He also referred to the decision to release the suspects as “negligent” and “dangerous.”
Boudreaux tried to appeal the ruling to no avail but he said it would have likely been too late anyway even if his appeal was granted. “I didn't learn of the release until it was far too late,” Boudreaux told Fox News.
“I was infuriated,” added Boudreaux about the release.
“California's system of justice if failing us all,” Boudreaux told Fox News, adding for law enforcement across the state “it's incredibly frustrating.”
“It makes no sense,” added Boudreaux about the release.
Boudreaux said fentanyl comes from China and is made in Mexico. “We definitely need our border secure,” Boudreaux said.
As far as the case, Boudreaux told Fox News, “We do have information that's leading into Mexico.”
Tulare County Supervisors also expressed their outrage over the release at their meeting on Tuesday.
“It's appalling and disgusting to me,” said supervisor Larry Micari, who added he will do everything in his power to make sure such a release never happens again.
Supervisor Dennis Townsend said he echoed Micari's comments, calling the release a “terrible, terrible thing.”
And board chair Eddie Valero said he also echoed the comments of his fellow supervisors, saying he wanted to “express my concern as well.”
The dangers of fentanyl were experienced first hand by a Porterville Police Officer in March. An officer who responded to a vacant residence for a report of a possible burglary located a bag of suspected narcotics.
Without making direct contact the Officer was exposed to fentanyl, causing him to have difficulty breathing and to experience dizziness. The officer was transported to Sierra View Medical Center where he recovered from the exposure and was released.
In a press release it issued on Tuesday, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office stated it had received several inquiries about the release. TCSO stated any questions or concerns should be directed to the Tulare County Superior Court and/or the Tulare County Probation Department.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Sergeant Neil Skrinde or Detective Jeff Dowling with TC HIDTA at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.