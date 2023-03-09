The “Reimer Selected Works, 1990 - 2020” Exhibition is coming to the Porterville College Gallery today.
The public is invited to see the exhibition. The public is also invited to meet the artist at Terrance Reimer's opening reception, where free refreshments will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at the PC Art Gallery.
The exhibit will be at the gallery from today through March 30. Gallery hours are Monday Thursday, noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6.
Reimer is a new media visual artist exploring the integration of experiential storytelling concepts and ideas using sound, video and extended reality technologies. Reimer graduated in 2020 earning a master's in the multidisciplinary Communication Media Arts program at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio), studying documentary film and extended reality storytelling.
His immersive virtual reality thesis film “Walking Past Abandoned Houses, I Think of Eric” shares personal poetic testimony about the opioid epidemic in Southeastern Ohio. The award-winning film was an official selection in the 2021 Fine Arts Film Festival at the Venice Institute of Contemporary Art in Venice. Calif.
Prior to his MFA studies, Reimer started his career as a photojournalist and since 1999, has been collaborating with many of the most renowned contemporary photographers of our time, creating fine art exhibition prints as a master digital printmaker. His photographic work has been exhibited in solo and group exhibitions nationally and internationally, and is included in the permanent collection of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.
He completed an artistin-residence and served as a professor of photography at the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture at Taliesin in 2003. Reimer currently teaches photography at Clovis Community College and Fresno State.
Parking is free. Contact Jim Entz, 791-2257 for more information.