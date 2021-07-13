Just outside Porterville Fire Station 71’s front door at 40 W. Cleveland was a small basic bench seat attached to the staircase railing. Through time and weathering the bench was in desperate need of refurbishing.
The refurbishing was done in honor of Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who died during the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library. The bench is stamped with two PFD challenge coins along with the date of their last alarm. "This will forever be outside Station 71’s front door for visitors and our own members," The Porterville Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.
The department also acknowledged Captain Jake Rayburn for his time and effort devoted to the project.