The Monache football team went face to face with the Redwood Rangers on Thursday night at Rankin Stadium. Both teams put their best foot forward but the Rangers pulled away in the second half to win the game 44-12.
The Marauders defensive line kept the Rangers blunted for much of the game but the offense couldn't keep up with Redwood (6-2, 3-0 in the East Yosemite League).
The first quarter was a fierce back and forth between both teams. Neither the Marauders (2-6, 1-2) or Rangers could make the final push into the other's goal. Monache quarterback Emmett Focke made multiple long passes to fellow Marauders David Leyva, Trayce Hornsby, Armani Rodriguez, and Joseph Espinoza. But despite the good plays the game remained scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
The Marauders took a renewed fight to the Rangers in the second quarter. As both teams continued to find little traction on the field, Monache's Rodriguez made a break for the Rangers end zone.
With the hand off from Focke, Leyva sped past the Rangers defensive line and scored the Marauders first touchdown of the game. Unfortunately for the Marauders their extra point was no good but it left Marauders ahead 6-0.
Just a few minutes later, the Rangers ran a successful 69 yard run, making a fast line to the Marauders goal and then the Rangers made the kick for the point after touchdown to take a 7-6 lead.
The Marauders had a hard time coming back from the next few touchdowns by the Rangers. The Rangers gained another two touchdowns and led 20-6 at halftime.
The Marauders kept running the ball but the Rangers defense was getting used to their tactics and started to gain the upper hand. The Rangers started to make bigger the Marauders weren't able to keep up with and ended up scoring twice during the third quarter.
The Marauder defense stayed as strong as it could with Leo Garcia, Dal Johnson, Dagon Allee, and Nick Dowling keeping the Rangers on their toes and making them work for every yard gained.
The Marauders were down but not out as quarterback Emmett Focke handed the ball off to running back David Leyva. Leyva made a huge 70 yard run past the Rangers defense before being brought down right at the Rangers 10 yard line.
Focke and Leyva had a plan and with a solid rush Leyva ran the ball in for the Marauders second touchdown of the night with just four minutes left in the game. The Marauders tried for a rushing two point conversion but found the Rangers line just too tough.
The Rangers made another touchdown and then a field goal for the final score 44-12.
The Marauders are next scheduled to play against Mt.Whitney in Visalia next Friday at 7:30 p.m.