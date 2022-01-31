Bob Merzoian welcomed the audience, thanked them for supporting the Barn Theater and explained Red, White and Tuna comedy is the third spoof in a series, and announced the pre-show of 15 minute Annie, Jr. performed by the Barn Theater, Jr. cast and directed by Mary Shaw. The show was dedicated to Rosalyn Williams, one of the ensemble members who passed away.
Red, White, Tuna is a comedy spoof about a small town in Texas. Opening night was Friday at the Barn Theater had the audience laughing throughout the whole performance.
All kinds of funny characters abound in Tuna, Texas, including red-necks, snarky old-ladies, and gun-toting divorcees, amongst the many ridiculous comedic situations in the play. Most of the 11 actors in the play have multiple roles, and each and every one of them is funny, with correspondingly funny costumes.
Charles Hickinbotham, who plays the role of twins Charlene, and Stanley, is extremely funny and said he was enjoying reprising his roles and working with the cast of Tuna, Texas again.
The show runs for three weekends; performances are Fridays and Saturdays, January 28 and 29, Feb. 4, 5, 11, 12 at 7 p.m. with a Sunday matinee Feb. 6 at 2 p.m.
In the audience, Melinda Beer said, “It’s fun to come and support our local community theater and see this episode of the Tuna productions.”
Both Merzoian and Vince Black direct and act in the comedy, with a cast of nine other actors who are both veterans and newcomers to the Barn stage.
The cast had a blast rehearsing for 5 weeks, said Merzoian and Black.
Asst. Director Black said about the four core cast members; Pam and Ralph Bourne, Merzoian and himself, “It’s fun working with old friends, and the new members, too. The cast has as much fun as the audience.”
Actors in the play are Ralph Bourne, Pam Putnam Bourne, Vince Black, Maddy Black, Charles Hickinbotham, Benjamin Satko, Isaac Hernandez, Ambree Bough, Bob Merzoian, Mikayla Giannetto, and Kathleen Briones.
In the audience, Brian Redford, said, “It’s been hard to hear all of the jokes, because of all the laughing. The play is light hearted, irreverent, and a little taste of Porterville. We can all see a little bit of ourselves in the play. And it’s funnier when you can relate to it.”
Cathy Hickinbotham, Charles “Mom,” said, “It was a wonderful play and humorous. Endearing. I can’t wait for the next one. Charles made me proud.”
The backstage crew of Adam Silvey and Kate Smith we’re on lighting, sound, and music, with Ben Satko and Ethan Willet as Stage managers. Ambree Bough and Denise Everhart created the costumes, with Black and Merzoian on Set design. Pam Bourne and Nat Briones did the set painting.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Ralph Bourne, “Pretending to be somebody you’re not. You don’t get too many opportunities at 75 to have so much fun!”
Audience member Nat Briones said, “Worthy of a great laugh especially in these times of COVID. Also to see the Barn back in the running.”
“It was really funny. A lot of relatable humor, and a lot was going on, and kept my focus on many things. I adored the ending,” said Ivy Derenle.
“Such a fun and funny show. Delightful characters, great cast, and the most fun I’ve had locally in a long time!” said Naomi Behrens.
Calista Spohn said, “‘Seeing Red, White, and Tuna’ is a great way to support local arts while having an incredible time. Nothing but tears of laughter at the Barn!
“We have an awesome cast and the play is a lot of fun. And there’s never a dull moment in the theater.”
Ticket prices are $5 - $10
For tickets call (559) 310-7046 or visit https:portervillebarntheater.com.
The Barn Theater is located at the corner of Plano Street and Olive Avenue in the theater square across the street from Eastridge Plaza.