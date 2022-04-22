Thursday morning breakfast plans at the Airway Café’ at the Porterville Airport included an extra surprise for Linda Carroll and family who were in town visiting her mother Donna Phillips. Aside from a great breakfast, the family also enjoyed watching planes sitting on the tarmac, as well as landing and taking off from the runways.
“It was really exciting to see planes of that vintage — World War II kind — fly off,” said Carroll, a former 32 year resident who retired from teaching at Monache High School and now lives in Napomo.
“I came to visit my mother and we came to breakfast,” Carroll said. “It was so exciting. My husband was videotaping the planes. We didn’t know they were in town.”
One woman said she started hearing planes flying and saw at least one Red Star plane on Wednesday.
Most of the Red Star planes, and their pilots, have been in town since Thursday night training for F.A.S.T. — Formation and Safety Team.
It's the 20th Formation Clinic and in the past, registration for the Porterville event was listed as full and closed due to heavy participation as it's considered to be a premier West Coast event for Eastern Block Aircraft and other interested Warbird planes, the All Red Star website states. It usually attracts more than 50 aircraft, from L-29 and L-39 jets, Nanchang CJ6A’s and Yak 52 prop planes as well as T-34’s, T-6’s and an occasional T-28.
“We have 54 people out here and 30 aircraft,” said Lead Pilot Michael “Viper” Maloco. “We have seven or eight lead pilots and three full check pilots. We have a lot of pilots training.”
Though rain Saturday morning might keep planes grounded for a while, Maloco said they will go up as soon as the rain subsides, with many pilots flying solo and others with a wingman.
The All Red Star XX planes, part of the Red Star Pilot Association, visit Porterville annually and will be flying through Sunday morning.
“We’re getting ready to head out,” the pilot said Thursday morning. “But because of the weather, we will probably be back in by 3 p.m.”
Maloco said Friday afternoon looked good for flying, as well as Saturday and Sunday, and local fans and residents should be able to see plenty of planes.
It's a great opportunity for families to see planes land and take off, and the gate to the tarmac is open for a close up look at the parked airplanes, with some pilots allowing young children an opportunity to be photographed inside their planes.
“Come to Porterville and hear the sounds of freedom – round engines, flat engines, and jet noise, because dinosaurs were born to be burned,” states the flyredstar.org site.