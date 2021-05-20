Porterville Recorder General Manager Josie Chapman has agreed to provide the Porterville Little Libraries Initiative with at least 10 spare newspaper vending machines. These will then be converted into little libraries to helping to meet PLL's goal of having 100 little libraries by February 18, 2022, the second anniversary of the fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library
PLL got the idea from 7-year-old Danay Fergusen's Reading Heart playbook. Fergusen and her family created a book donation program in Fresno in 2016. To achieve Fergusen's goal of ensuring “every child has a book,” she and her family approached the publishers of the Fresno Bee in order to acquire unused newspaper vending machines. Reading Heart has, with the help of The Bee, made leaps and bounds toward attaining Fergusen's goal.
PLL met with Fergusen's father, Dwane, to learn about their project. PLL states because of the help of the Porterville Recorder and its editor Charles Whisnand Chapman, PLL now has added using old newspaper stands as part of its program. “For this, we are grateful,” PLL stated.
PLL is also grateful to Dwane Ferguson for his help. “We’ve only been at it for four months. He’s got four years under his belt,” PLL stated.
Mr. Ferguson has even gave PLL one of their “Bee boxes.” In yet another act of altruism, upon hearing Paul Schwartzenberger was recuperating from back surgery, and therefore unable to achieve his goal of creating one of the premiere little libraries out of metal, Dwane allowed PLL to provide Schwartzenberger with that Fresno Bee machine.
Schwartzenberger's family is bedazzling it now. Watch for it soon at 470 North Salisbury.
PLL is also taking another idea from Reading Heart playbook and will be providing artists with the opportunity to beautify at least one Recorder vending machine; one per artist. Upon the completion of 10 of these functional works of art, will either be the subjects of a silent auction or prizes in a raffle. All proceeds will be invested back into the PLL Initiative.
One of the artists who will be working one of the vending machines is Recorder graphic artist Rob Foster and that vending machine will be placed as a little library at The Recorder property.
Unadorned machines may also be available for purchase directly from the Recorder. These will be for those who either wish to decorate their own, or wish to commission an artist of their choosing to transform a machine.
West Olive Welding (W.O.W.) has agreed to modify the machines which will be used by the artists, at no cost. The PLL will assist in the transport of the machine from the Recorder to W.O.W., where the artist will direct the W.O.W. team to remove items such as locks and coin boxes if needed.
Each artist will reserve a distinctive location on each machine where the plaques memorializing Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who died in the library fire, will be secured with brass bolts and nuts.
Fastened to four bolts embedded in concrete, and still on residential property these purposefully tough honor-boxes will be reincarnated to perpetuate the lasting legacy the PLL seeks to create for literacy and as a gesture to first-responders of its respect and appreciation.
Those who are interested in purchasing a vending machine can call The Recorder, 784-5000.