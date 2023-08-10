While it doesn't completely solve the water issues facing the City of Lindsay and its residents, the completion of the Lindsay Recharge Water Basin project will bring some much needed relief to the community.
On Wednesday morning, a small group of people gathered near the Lindsay Recharge Basin, located off of Mariposa Street, to celebrate the project's completion with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Lindsay Mayor Hipolito Cerros and Tulare County Supervisor Larry Micari were both present to recognize and speak on the momentous moment for the city.
The East Kaweah Groundwater Sustainability Agency, EKGSA, in partnership with several local and state agencies, took on the project with a $330,000 grant from the State Department of Water Resources, DWR, in addition to $113,000 in contributions from the Lindmore Irrigation District.
The project included re-grading the basin and pipe installation to connect the basin to the Lindmore Irrigation District pipeline.
Mike Hagman, EKGSA Executive Director and Lindmore Irrigation District general manager, explained the project was designed to provide a supply for surface water.
“We have wet years and the water has to go some place,” said Hagman. “Now we can take it and put it in the ground out here where we so desperately need it.”
Hagman also commented on the basin’s ability to help dilute the water contamination facing the city which benefits the residents by cleaning the water supply.
DWR Deputy Director Paul Gosselin commended all of the hard work contributed to the success of the project completion and said projects like these will bring basins to stability and help communities. He stated DWR is invested in helping agencies with groundwater sustainability.
“I think this is amazing and the tangible great results of public funds being put to good use,” said Gosselin. “Our goal at the department is to both oversee and make sure the law is complied with and things stay on track for sustainability but also to provide assistance because we’re really invested in helping local agencies and communities on their groundwater sustainability journey.”
Cerros was pleased with the community engagement involved in the process and duration of the project and said it was a huge win for the City of Lindsay.
To close out the ceremony, Hagman briefly broke down the work it took and the companies that helped get the work done. He reiterated the importance of the project for the area as it will directly benefit the residents and local farmers.
“This is a big deal,” said Hagman. “This is a really big deal for our area.”
The recharge basin will help to replenish the groundwater aquifer with up to nearly 49 million gallons of water per year.