Summit Collegiate High School’s 104 seniors got a glimpse of what their future might bring as they suddenly received a career, spouse, child — and all the financial responsibilities associated with them. Some of them were also thrown “fickle pickles” along the way, ranging from needing to pay for a sudden flat tire or utility service interruption to more serious life consequences.
It was all part of Bites of Reality – a hands-on, app-based, simulation experience allowing the teens a taste of world financial realities.
Presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, the program teaches teens to understanding and manage money and to understand budgeting and living on a budget.
“It’s our inaugural event,” said Kathleen Remillard, field marketing officer for Tulare/Kings Counties, as she explained the program.
After downloading the app onto their cell phones or pads, the teens move along to instructions and after answering a few questions, each one was given a profile which included a career, a spouse, a child, a salary, and a credit score ranging from 400 to 850.
The profiles were random. The students were also given an array of situations, with some getting student debt, insurance co-payments, credit card debt and more. Most had spouses and all had a child — from a newborn to 7 years of age.
Three friends sitting together — reacted after pulling up their new profiles.
“I have a child!” Anaiya Hunter exclaimed. “His name is Hector.”
Janessa Hernandez and Melody Yanez laughed and said they each had a child too.
“I struggled a little towards the end but I was able to save a little,” Yanez said at the end of the program.
Each senior had to visit all of the eight stations where they had to decide how much to spend on housing and utilities, transportation, clothing, and shopping for everything from groceries and dining out, to extravagant personal items including boats and motorcycles, to furniture, child care, vacations and entertainment.
As they headed out to visit the stations, the majority of the teens ran to two stations — housing, and transportation. Initially, not one person ran to the vacations or entertainment station.
The workers asked about their jobs and salaries before trying to sell them everything from a meek house to a luxury home with a pool. Some students were routed towards apartment complexes.
At the transportation station, “sellers” showed off options for everything from used vehicles to luxury cars. Bus passes were also available.
Each station was manned by credit union personnel from Kern County, Tulare-Kings County, San Joaquin County and Solano County. Though all were helpful, some of them were pushy and could be heard trying to convince the students to buy, even if it was above their means.
“Come on, Daniel, buy the good stuff,” one was overheard talking to a student.
Others would simply not be willing to take no for an answer.
“You deserve this. You work hard. Get the fine furniture. Get a brand name. Is that your final answer? Are you sure?” — they said again and again “You’re not married, you can afford this.”
Though no one initially headed to the vacation station, they eventually had to visit it.
Other outings included trips to the zoo, watching local high-school sports, or spending good money to watch a Major League Baseball game.
And somehow, one salesperson talked a teen into taking a vacation to Hawaii and London. That teen soon ran out of money, a spokesperson said during the debriefing at the end of the program as the crowd laughed.
Most students, however, were being careful and could be seen buying from low-to mid ranges of quality and prices.
If they did get in a bind and ran out of money, they could return an item or they could visit the Valley Strong Credit Union for a loan or help.
It's all about understanding needs versus wants, program directors emphasized.
“Going into it felt easy. But after the second booth, I was self-conscious and more aware of my spending,” said Aubrey Lucio.
Ariana Baca said child care was hard because she wanted what was best for her child. And Vanessa Baca said she was relieved to make it through all the stations with less debt than she started with.
“It was pretty simple to organize what me and my spouse and 8 month old needed,” said Bryce Bacarro. “It was also about how much I could save while providing for the needs of my family.”
When it came to vehicles, Isaiah Martin said he had kids so he wanted to go with the cheapest vehicle and decided on a used sedan. However, he said, he did realize the vehicle might break down as it is a used one.
“It’s reality in the face,” said Alexa Gomez and talked of how it made her realize what her parents face. “They go through all this every day — dealing with so much. All of this.”
Following the program, a debriefing followed and the students were once again encouraged to save for big purchases and emergency situations, and to “pay yourself first” — and recommended saving 20 percent of the pay check for emergencies and spending the 80 percent of the paycheck for everything else.
“The intention of this is that in 10 to 15 years from today, when faced with reality, the students can reflect on what they learn and make (the right) decisions,” said Martin Medina, principal of SCHS.
Sergio Mendoza, Burton School District Superintendent, also praised the program, saying it was a great opportunity for the students to live out their hopes and dreams as they maneuvered through real-life situations, interacting with the app. It will make them think of what their future holds, he said, while learning the aspects of budgeting, patience and understanding based on needs versus wants.
“If we can continue to offer this experience to our students prior to exiting high school, they will have more of a chance with success,” Mendoza said.