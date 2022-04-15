Helen Ishida, matriarch of the Ishida family, and second generation Japanese-American, Nisei, will be 100 on May 9. She's shown with her son Gary, third generation Sansei; grandson Seth, fourth generation Yonsei; and great grandson Carson, fifth generation Gosei.
Ready for 100th birthday
