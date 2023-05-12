Summit Collegiate High School Band Director Donna Steigleder conducted the SCHS Spring Concert on Wednesday.
The Concert and Jazz Bands played a variety of music from a dramatic percussion heavy piece of music about a thunderstorm to favorites like Rock Around the Clock,, Uptown Funk, to a few mellow contemplative pieces, ending with a musical piece from How To Train Your Dragon.
At the beginning of the concert there were about 50 or more people in the audience, and by the end of the concert there were probably a 100 or more.
"These kids have worked so hard this year and we are very proud of them," said Steigleder, "Welcome to the Spring Concert. Bob Merzoian is recording this evening's performance. You can order copies from him."
Students from the concert and band ensemble introduced each piece of music. The first piece of music Into the Storm, by Robert W. Smith was dramatic with crashing cymbals that made one feel the crash of thunder, with drums, horns, and woodwinds playing. Then there was the calm after the storm with a lull to the air it seemed.
Next came Balladaire, written by Frank Erickson which was soothing and lovely. The whole concert showed the variety and breadth of the musicians skills.
Next came the music to the Ex's and Oh's a song sung by Ellie King on her album Love Stuff.
Next came the Jazz Band set. They played After You've Gone by Turner Layton, with solos by students Lilian Barker on alto sax and Miguel Rodriguez on trombone.
They played When Dreams Come True, written by Paul Clark with a solo by Drum Major Athena Bear on trumpet.
They played an effervescent Rock Around the Clock, by Bill Haley and the Comets, and did a smashing job for a small band. The audience really enjoyed themselves. In the jazz band there were multiple trumpet players, saxophones, keyboards, and more.
They played another fabulous piece Through the Looking Glass written by Mike Lewis with a solo by Lilana Barker on alto sax, which was another great piece of music with excellent musicianship by Baker.
Next came the sultry Song for San Miguel by Mike Steinel, which is just a great piece of band music, and enjoyable to listen to.
There are 32 musicians in the band, with 12 seniors, and they played really enjoyable music that Stiegleder personally enjoys. She accompanied the jazz band on keyboards during their performance.
During the concert there was a surprise for the audience. Many of the local high school and middle school band directors, past and present joined soloists Liliana Barker on Alto Sax, and Athena Bear on trumpet, and played AArea 51, written by Larry Barton.
The esteemed Jim Kusserow, former Porterville High Band Director, was on trumpet. Clark Keele. current PHS Band Director, was on trumpet, Justin Adams, MHS Band leader, Patience Christenson, Porterville Military Academy Band Director, Dallon Christenson, former Band Director, Adrian Martinez, former Steigleder student and current Pioneer Middle School Band Director, Michael Steigleder, former student, Tim Bonnar, former Granite Hills School Band Director and current Burton District Elementary Band Director were all featured.
The band next played Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars, followed by Celtic Farewell written by Michael Sweeney with solos by Bear on bagpipes, Izabella Luna on flute and guest pianist Rosemary Koempell. It was a truly lovely piece of music, and dedicated to the entire 2023 Senior class.
After Celtic Farewell, Steigleder spoke to the audience and her band students, saying, "One of my favorite parts is when I get to present awards. She explained she'd been at SCHS for 5 years, so most of the band students have been with her the whole 5 years, "It's almost like losing my children. As I call your name please come forward."
Students who were in the band 4 years were: Mia Anderson, Alexis Avalo, Racso Baez, Lilian Barker — 4 years Band, 4 years Jazz Band as saxophone section leader, Athena Bear — 4 years Band, 4 years Jazz Band, as trumpet section leader, and Drum Major, Jazzmin Cruz — 4 years Band, clarinet section leader.
Stefanie Garcia — 4 years Band, Flute section leader, and one year Jazz Band. Alexa Gomez, Alexis Gonzalez — 4 years Band, as percussion section leader, and Izabella Luna and Evangelique Ortiz.
Porterville Area Honor Band members were Athena Bear, senior on trumpet, Jazmin Rodriguez, freshman on clarinet, and Miguel Rodriguez, freshman on trombone.
Spirit of the Bear Award for Outstanding Senior, voted on by her peers and Band Members went to Bear.
When the students accepted their awards, they all gave Steigleder hugs, and thanked her. It was emotional, because Steigleder also told everyone she was retiring after 28 years of teaching music at various schools in the district. She paraphrase a quote from Dr. Who, "Goodbyes only hurt if It's been so special." She said she loved being with the band, and bands, and “thank you for the 28 years of us!"
The end piece of music was the fun and exciting How To Train Your Dragon, written by John Powell, from the wildly popular and appealing movies. The music was just marvelous.
SCHS Vice Principal Jason Porter said he was proud of the students in the band. "In the band they learn discipline, hard work, and collaboration which will help them throughout every aspect of their lives. Also I want to congratulate Mrs. Steigleder for devoting her life to helping the community and children of Porterville and bringing music to our community for the past 28 years."