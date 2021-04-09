The transition of principals at schools in the Burton School District was made complete with the appointment of Casey Rangel as the new Burton Middle School principal.
Rangel, who has been serving as vice principal at Summit Collegiate High School, was appointed as Burton Middle Schools principal on Tuesday. Rangel replaces Adriana Franco, who was named as Summit Charter Academy Mathew principal. Franco replaced Lily Shimer, who accepted the position as the Strathmore Elementary School District superintendent.
Rangel began in education in 2010 as a 7th and 8th grade teacher, first self contained, then later as an ELA and History teacher. Rangel came to the Burton School District in 2018 where she has been a leader with her work as a district instructional coach, Curriculum Coordinator, and Vice Principal of the district's high school, Summit Collegiate High School.
Rangel obtained her Teaching and Administrative Credentials from Fresno Pacific University and her Masters in Organizational Leadership from Fresno Pacific. Rangel’s work in the district has been involved in many programs Burton Middle School provides including GATE, Enrichment Camps, VAPA Camps and the extension of visual and performing arts opportunities.
“I believe in what Burton Middle School provides students in our community. I feel a calling to the campus and believe in its staff and students. I am excited for the what's to come for Burton Middle School,” Rangel said.
“We would like to congratulate Mrs. Rangel. Mrs. Rangel brings years of knowledge and experience in a secondary setting to her new role as principal. We are excited to have her as the principal of Burton Middle School,” Burton District Superintendent Sergio Mendoza said.