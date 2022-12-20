An issue in which African-American students and faculty at Bakersfield College have made claims they have been unfairly treated by a faculty coalition on campus and it has created an uncomfortable environment for them came to a head at the December 13 Kern Community College District board meeting.
And John Corkins, who represents the Porterville College area on the board and is the board's vice president, also came under scrutiny for making this comment as far as the district's authority to remove faculty: “that 5 percent, continue to cull. That's why we put a rope on them and take them to the slaughterhouse” when it comes to a small percentage of faculty who may need to be removed.
Corkins did make reference at the meeting he understands there's a legal process involved when it comes to removing faculty. He acknowledge at the meeting “it's hard to get rid of somebody.”
He has also said his comment has been taken out of context. The term cull refers to livestock animals who need to be removed from a herd and are slaughtered. He said the comment was only meant as a comparison when it comes to a small percentage of faculty who may need to be removed.
Corkins issued a statement in which he apologized if anyone felt threatened by what he said or was offended.
“On December 13, 2022, several African-American faculty, students and statewide representatives spoke at the Board of Trustees meeting about recent events at Bakersfield College, including an Equal Opportunity and Diversity Advisory Committee (EODAC) meeting that took place on October 11,” Corkins stated. “Among others, Bakersfield College student Jordyn Davis, BC professor Dr. Paula Parks, and several statewide representatives from the Umoja program, which is dedicated to improving educational outcomes for African-American students, bravely shared their feelings of fear based on the actions of a small group of faculty members and their feelings of disappointment in the district for allowing these actions to continue.
“During the meeting, I was troubled by the speakers’ comments. My remarks were intended to show support for the individuals who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting and their struggles with feeling accepted and welcome in our district. In the course of doing that, I used a reference that could be interpreted as threatening. I apologize to anyone who felt threatened or was offended. My intent was to emphasize that the individuals who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting have my full support. I believe all students, staff and faculty in our district have an unequivocal right to feel safe and accepted as they pursue their educational goals or assist students in completing their degrees, certificates or upper division transfers. I will continue to support the Bakersfield College community to ensure that right.”
Those who spoke at the December 13 meeting specifically addressed problems they say are being caused by a faculty coalition on campus, the Renegade Institute for Liberty.
The coalition states: “The Renegade Institute for Liberty promotes diversity of thought and intellectual literacy through the free and open discourse of American ideals, including civil, economic and religious freedom.”
But those who commented at the meeting accused the coalition of hate speech. Parks stated the coalition has taken actions that are “designed to create a hateful, toxic and unsafe environment.”
A clinical psychologist who stated he was speaking on behalf of the Dolores Huerta Foundation compared the situation that's happening at BC to what he faced when he was a doctoral student at the University of Nevada, Reno. He said he believed the situation there led to Peter Cvejetanovic, a student at the school, attending a White Nationalist rally in Charlotsville, Va., in 2017 that led to one death.
“As an African-American male I never felt safe” while attending the University of Nevada, Reno, he stated. He added “I feel the pain of the students and professors here who are under that same stress.
“Free speech is not hate speech we all know that. If I say, 'kill all the white people in this room,' I would be out, I would be so far gone.”
“I demand that those professors” not be able to teach, he said, referring to the professors he claimed to be causing a problem. “Students don't feel comfortable taking their classes and they shouldn't.”
He called on the district to not make the same mistake the University of Nevada, Reno did. “They stuck their heads in the sand,” he said.
Parks also said about statements she said the coalition has made, “it's not free speech. These are lies and misinformation.”
She said the coalition has claimed while students haven't been allowed in her class. “Not true,” she said.
Parks also said the coalition criticized a safe space program at the campus was “segregationist” and involved the “improper use of state dollars. “Not true,” she said. “They have used and encouraged hate speech.”
“It's unfortunate,” said Corkins at the meeting about what's going on. He also referenced another similar issue the district has been dealing with. “Now we've had lightning strike twice.”
He also said the situation needs to be dealt with quickly. “If it does fester and go on,” Corkins said that would lead to “poisoning the pond.”
District chancellor Sonya Christian said the district is working with its legal team on the issue to make sure it's dealt with “systematically and sensitively.” She told Corkins an update on the issue will be placed on the agenda to be dealt with in closed session at the board's January meeting.
About the ongoing issue, board member Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg said, “This is not what we want. I have to say it's who we are right now.”
Corkins responded to his colleague by saying he thought what was going on was only representative of a small percentage of people which led him to making his “cull” comment.
“I don't believe this is who we are and I don't believe it's going that way. I think there's a segment, a small percent of people that are abusive, disrespectful, whatever you want to call it.
“I don't think we're that way. We've got to get the bad actors out of the room. It really bothers me the bad actors are paid staff and faculty.”
Corkins did say he has enough management experience to know he needs to hear from both sides. He added about what was presented at the December 13 meeting, “the one side was pretty damning.”
Dr. Claudia Habib, PC president, also commented on the issue during her report on what's going on at her campus. She did say, “we work united in support of students' success.”
But she added about what was presented at the December 13 meeting. “I'm heartbroken, but I'm not surprised. “It's work we need to do across all campuses.”