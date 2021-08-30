The Monache cross country teams had a chance to experience McFarland USA on Saturday.
The Marauders participated in the McFarland USA Invitational. The event was sponsored by Hoka.
Real life members of the McFarland cross country team that inspired the movie McFarland USA was at the event for pictures and to sign autographs.
2012 Olympics silver medalist Lenonel Manzano was also at the event. Retired McFarland cross country coach Jim White portrayed by Kevin Costner in the movie was the official starter.
Monache’s Ian Queenan ran a personal record of 15:38 to place second in the boys 3-mile race. Central’s Guillermo Lopez led wire to wire to win the race in 15:24. Queenan and the top five finishers won a pair of Hoka shoes.
Also for Monache Anthony Estrada took 19th in 17:09, Monte Moore was 20th in 17:11, Salvador Martinez was 23rd in 17:18, Jake Estrada was 30th in 17:44, Kristopher Merzoian was 45th in 18:39 and Markus Packwith was 75th in 22:12.
All of Monache’s boys ran personal bests. Bakersfield win the team event with 51 points. Monache was fourth with 88 points behind Liberty with 73 points and Frontier with 84 points.
Central with 101 points, Mt. Whitney with 105 points, McFarland with 183 points, Shafter with 201 points, Centennial with 254 points and Mira Monte with 294 points were next in the standings,
The Monache girls were led by senior Jacqueline Castro with an 8th place finish and a time of 19:57. Senior Eilene Molina ran a personal record of 22:49, shaving a minute off her best. Sister Evelyn Molina ran her first race in 25:52.
“It was our most competitive race of the year and we knew that these Bakersfield schools are Valley Championship contenders,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said.
“We ran PR's, but we needed to dig a little deeper,” added Ishida about the boys race.
“We have two sophomores and one freshman scoring in our top 5 so we are young and steadily improving.
“For our Varsity girls we had half of our team running in the frosh/soph race against runners their own age so we did not field a scoring team.”
They did a fantastic job with a longer distance and won the team title,” said Ishida about the girls winning the first-soph title.
Samanth Martinez, Janae Espinoza and Nicole Torres went one, two, three in 23:07, 23:53 and 25:25 respectively to win the frosh/soph championship with the help of Aurora Park with a run of 27:31 and Gabriella Menchaca with a run of 41:50.