Ian Queenan finished off a two season East Yosemite League unbeaten streak to repeat as the individual league champion for the Monache boys cross country team at the EYL Championships on Wednesday at Veterans Park.
Queenan finished the 3-mile course in 15:29, 30 seconds ahead of the second place runner from Tulare Western. Monache finished second as a team with 55 points as Tulare Western won the EYL title with 23 points. All five of Western's scorers finished in the top eight.
Delano narrowly edged out Porterville High for third, finishing with 89 points to Porterville's 92 points. Tulare Union was fifth with 121 points and Mission Oak was sixth with 141 points. Monache coach Seth Ishida said Monte Moore ran the race of his life for the Marauders to earn fifth with an outstanding sophomore time of 16:00. Moore was in the hunt with the top finishers the entire race, finishing just two seconds behind the second place runner.
Also for Monache Joey Toledo beat his personal record by 33 seconds to finish in 13th in 16:35, Salvador Martinez was 20th with a solid run of 17:03, Anthony Estrada had a quality run, Ishida said, finishing in 23rd in 17:12, Eseban Heredia had a personal best of 18:59 to finish in 39th, Carson Ishida finished in 40th in 19:10, Kris Merzoian was 41st in 19:10.7, Marcus Paskweitz was 54th with a personal best of 20:35 and Diego Lara Ortiz wsas 58th in 21:39.
Tulare Western is the favorite to win the Division 3 Valley title. Unlike other fall sports, CIF Central Section Cross Country has a defined division placement.
Monache will run next week in Division II in the Valley meet and is seeded third in a tie with Atascadero. Porterville will run in Division IV.
"We were great up front and ran great races, but were not able to come up with the big personal bests the way Monte and Joey did,” Ishida said. “We would have all had to have those types of races to make it close.
“We ran well against a very high quality team with a great deal of depth. These guys never gave up, day in and day out. They need another great race at Valley to really show what they are made of."
In the girls race, Monache's Jackie Castro battled the entire race with Tulare Western's Carly Herrera and took second in 19:49. Herrera turned in an outstanding freshman time of 19:25. Also for Monache Eilene Molina held fourth until the last 150 meters and was outkicked by three Tulare Western runners, but ran a personal best of 20:44 for seventh.
Nicole Torres ran an incredible race, Ishida said, to take the last medal at 12th with a personal record of 21:25, earning all-EYL second team honors. Samantha Martinez fought through an injury for 13th with a quality run, Ishida said, of 21:39.
Aurora Park ran an excellent race, Ishida said, for 17th in 22:23. Evelyn Molina ran a personal best of 23:55 to earn 24th and Tiffany Garcia was 36th in 27:12.
"There girls ran their hearts out,” Ishida said. “They never gave up. Nicole put in every last ounce of effort for the 12th place finish. Aurora ran a very smart race and picked up twenty points from the first mile.
“We are a young team and I really appreciate the work they put in. Eilene is a great captain and Jackie is a super role model. They are a super pair of seniors and the team is responding well to their leadership and drive."