In the East Yosemite League this season, there was no one better than Ian Queenan.
The junior from Monache High School won every single league meet and was crowned the EYL champion at the end of the season.
The fastest boys runner in the area, Queenan is The Recorder’s 2020-21 Orange Belt Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
In some ways, the success Queenan had this season is a bit surprising. The difference between his previous seasons to now was so impressive Tulare Western’s head coach told Monache head coach Seth Ishida he used it as an example for his athletes.
“Their coach said, ‘If Ian could become this good from freshman to sophomore year, don’t you think you guys could do it too?” Ishida said. “So they’re using Ian as an example, other schools using him as an example of success and how you can grow from a normal person to a superhuman.”
Cross country was delayed due to COVID-19, with several start and stop dates given after the state canceled spring sports. Sometimes the news about the season was so dire some people gave up. But not Queenan..
“That was probably the biggest thing for me, to just try to keep that mindset that we’re gonna have a season,” he said. “Whether it was just a season where we were competing against EYL teams and not really going anywhere big, but bare minimum having a season, that was really a blessing. And we were thankful for that.”
With motivation again from his sister, Alexa, and her fellow friends and Fresno Pacific University teammates, Queenan kept training.
“His workouts were better than his races; I still say that,” Ishida said. “He had a good EYL. Some good wins. But his workouts, some of them were phenomenal.”
The Marauders’ first race of the season was the Golden West Cross Country Invitational in late February. Queenan ran a 16-minute, 54-second 5,000-meter race and placed a team-high sixth while racing against Clovis West. It was close to his personal best time from last season, but it was an unexpectedly hard race.
“That was really hard because I didn’t run what I thought was my potential,” he said. “I ran a pretty slow time for me. And I was really discouraged because it hurt. And seeing how other people train and how other people take it out, I should not be hurting this bad.”
Queenan had set high expectations for himself and what the team would accomplish but realized he needed to adjust those expectations because this wasn’t a typical season.
So Queenan refocused on EYL and had an outstanding season. He won every dual en route to his first EYL individual championship. But that final race wasn't easy.
Queenan came into the race believing with the heat, maybe runners wouldn’t do so well. But as the race progressed, he realized the other runners were too close for comfort.
“It was really rough because leading the whole race, my mindset was, ‘If they stick with me any longer, I will not be able to hang on,’” he said. “And then going into that last 1,000 meters, it just hurt so bad.”
Unlike when he used strategy and PR’d against Porterville to win in 15:44, Queenan needed a kick to put Tulare Union’s John Macareno out of reach and win the EYL crown. He won in 15:51.64 while Macareno placed second in 15:56.58.
“I was really happy with the outcome because even though we didn’t win as a team, it was still really cool to show how my summer was and how my competition had been training to finish the season,” Queenan said.
Ishida said Queenan’s EYL win was impressive, but there’s still so much more to come from him.
“He’s got more in the tank,” Ishida said. “There’s more in there. He’s learning a lot, and he’s learning a lot of the coach stuff. Then by the time his senior year comes around, he’ll be coach level with all the knowledge. He’ll know everything.”
And that’s going to be critical for the Marauders, who are graduating a majority of the team and returning only Queenan, sophomore Joseph Toledo, and freshman Monte Moore.
After coming to cross country as a way to train for soccer, then falling in love with the sport and program, Queenan is now set to lead the team by himself next season.
“I forget he’s just a junior cause he’s gone so far that I feel like he’s senior level,” Ishida said. “And thank goodness he’ll come back and lead. It’s really good for Monte and really good for Joe. They view him as something they can aspire to be. So that’s good.”
Queenan is looking forward to the opportunity and said he wants next season to be fun.
“Obviously want to have fun and create a really good team next year,” he said. “Cause we’re going to start fresh. I think just starting with a new team and having fun with it and creating a lot more memories.”
One of the memories Queenan hopes to create is a higher spot on the Marauders’ leaderboard with more PRs in the 2-mile, 3-mile, and 5,000-meter races.
“My goal is not to get beaten by anyone I wasn’t beaten by sophomore and last year,” he said. “I don’t want people to think I got comfortable. I want to go into this summer and really put in the work. Then PR and make my way up the leaderboard."