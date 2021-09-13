Monache’s Ian Queenan placed third against the Valley’s best at the Kingsburg Invitational on Saturday.
The race was divided into freshman, sophomore, junior and senior divisions. The race featured 22 teams and more than 300 runners, including the Valley’s top overall cross country program, Buchanan.
Queenan placed third in the senior boys division. The top three runners in the senior divison also had the top three overall times as Queenan had the third best overall time in the meet.
Queenan battled Buchanan’s Brenton Maddox and Corcoran’s Paul Quintanilla for the title. The three runners were neck and neck after the first mile.
Maddox was able to pull away in the second mile in the senior race that runs out to be the showcase race of the event. Queenan was able to come back and finish within eight seconds of Maddox.
Maddox won in 9:31, Quintanilla was second in 9:33 and Queenan was third in 9:39.
Also for Monache in the freshman boys race varsity runner Jake Estrada would battle two Buchanan runners for the title, finishing third in an impressive 11:06. Alberto Andrade captured the last medal, finishing 20th in 13:07.
In the sophomore boys race varsity runners Monte Moore and Salvador Martinez placed seventh and eighth respectively in 10:34 and 10:50.
Varsity runner Joey Toledo placed 10thin the junior race in 11:20. Buchanan runners went 1-2-3.
Varsity boys sophomores Monte Moore and Salvador Martinez would earn 7th and 8th with runs of 10:34 and 10:50 behind two Buchanan runners at first and second. Varsity runner Joey Toledo would earn 10th in the Junior race at 11:20 behind 3 Buchanan runners going 1, 2, 3.
In the boys senior race Anthony Estrada would run with a pack of four that changed leads 4 times in the last 100 meters with Estrada finishing 12th with an 11:04.
“Quintanilla and Maddox are legitimate 4:20 milers with a great deal of speed,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “We really wanted to stick and get pulled along and take a chance in the last half-mile.
(Queenan) showed some guts and now it is just a matter of not letting those surges get away in even the slightest fashion. Ian had the third best time in the entire meet and I am very proud of him.”
Monache’s Kris Merzoian had the comeback effort of the meet as he overtook 5 runners over last 60 meters to win the last medal, finishing 20th in 11:36.
The showcase girls race was the senior race putting Monache’s No. 1 runner Jackie Castro against Buchanan’s Kaylee Eliot and Mary’s Wells and Corcoran’s Gabby Avila.
Eliot pulled away and Castro and Avila battled for second after pulling away from Wells. Avila narrowly out kicked Castro over the last 30 meters. Castro took third in 13:23.
Also for Monache in the freshman girls race, some of Buchanan's fastest runners would pull away from varsity freshman, Samantha Martinez. Martinez would finish in eighth at 13:58.
Aurora Park would PR in 15:36 for 19th.
Nicole Torres would place 10th in 14:35 behind two Buchanan runners.
The comeback of the senior race was run by Eilene Molina who closed out the last half mile to come from 12th to 7th with a time 14:11.
The Buchanan girls are ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the central section.
"We saw Buchanan runners win every race,”Ishida said. “I was hoping to break the streak with our seniors, but they showed a great deal of fortitude. The heat this week might have zapped us a little, but mentally we had our A game. It was a rush to see our runners battle with Buchanan. The top competition brought out our best."