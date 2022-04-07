There were varieties of all kinds of foods for Porterville Unified School District elementary, middle school, and high school students to sample at the well organized and fun Food Show held at Porterville Military Academy on Wednesday morning.
Students tried all kinds of foods from vendors all over California and the U.S. There were delicious patties that were a real hit, and surprise, they were 100 percent vegan, or meat free, from a company in Seattle. Students also tried chickpea spreads that were different flavors with plenty of protein.
There was turkey in sauces that tasted homemade, and turkey sausage available, three different calzones, enchiladas, pepperoni pizza, empanadas, a ramen noodle dish, dumplings, ice creams, and much more.
“I really liked the Chickpea cinnamon-apple spread, it kind of tasted like peanut butter,” said Yailin Alcantar, from Pioneer Middle School, with her friend Marianna Bedolla, who also tried the apple spread.
The vendor serving the dried packaged cherries, and the plain,chocolate, and cinnamon-apple flavored Chickpea spreads said, “The spread is a valuable way to get the students to eat protein.”
Mya Hernandez and Kelley Chapman said they liked different flavors of the chickpea dip.
Bailey Roper tried an orange sauce with chicken dish, and said, “I really loved it. I could have that every day.”
Porterville High Pathways Ambassadors and PMA cadets helped organize the Food Show at PMA auditorium, and the vendors said it was the best organized event they’d been to.
Doug Ihmels, PMA Principal, said, “The cadets really like supporting the district and the Porterville community. This show is empowering for the kids and giving them a voice choosing their food options.”
Olga Perez, the new PUSD Food and Nutritional Services Director said her goal was to allow the students to vote on foods they like best, and those foods would be on the menu for the 2022-2023 school year.
Student Nutrition manager Shane Rabina said the show was a good opportunity for the kids to taste different foods they wouldn’t normally try, and make decisions so they can pick their menu.
PMA cadets Joseph Champion and Isaac Delgadillo liked the enchiladas, and Champion said he liked the tacos.
Natalie Rankin from PHS said, “I liked the vanilla waffles and the teriyaki chicken. Those were my favorites.”
Julisa Mendez, a senior from Monache Hospitality Pathways said, “This is a really good event. We are getting results about what people want on the school menu.
“I saw the faces of the Elementary school students light up because they really want to try the new foods and vote.
“I’m glad to be here and helping out. I wish I’d had this opportunity when I started school.”
PMA cadet Jaime Gomez said he liked the ice cream, but also the vegan burger with ketchup. His friends from PHS liked the pepperoni pizza, ice cream, but the mac and cheese got a vote from all of them.
At the end of the food show, Perez thanked all the vendors and PMA for the use of the auditorium and asked all the students to vote for their favorite foods.
Paul Alderete from PUSD Food Services said they decided to have the food show because “we wanted the kids to be excited about coming back to the lunch room. Our motto this year: 'Your menu, Your choice.'
A vendor from Darlington Snacks said, “The kids were amazing.”
A broker for Superior Foods was thrilled about the positive votes of three full pages for the meatless nuggets it featured at the food show.
Teacher Ryan Corwin, from Strathmore High School, said, “Good food makes any time better.”