Porterville Unified School District Pathways students made presentations at the 19th annual NAF Benefit in New York City. NAF, formerly known as the National Academy Foundation, is a national education program that operates and assesses academies across the country. PUSD currently has 10 Pathways that have been recognized as NAF Distinguished Academies. From left Pathways Learning Director Erik Santos, Alexis Farfan from the Granite Hills High School CODE Pathway, Noah Smith(Granite Hills High - CODE Pathway), Noah Smith from Harmony Magnet Academy's Academy of Engineering and PUSD Pathways Director Cynthia Brown.
PUSD students featured at NAF event
THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
