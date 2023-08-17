The Porterville Unified School District has been awarded its second major grant this summer that will help make its elementary schools more environmentally sound.
It was announced on Wednesday PUSD has been award a grant of more than $3.6 million to upgrade its playgrounds and outdoor areas at five of its elementary schools. The grant is part of CAL FIRE's Urban and Community Forestry Program. It was announced $73 million in additional grant funding was awarded as part of the Green Schoolyard Grant program, with PUSD being awarded more than $3.6 million.
There was more than $47 million awarded in the first round of the program, making the total of $120 million awarded.
The grants are used to plant trees and other vegetation, convert pavement to green spaces and create drought-tolerant landscapes. The state legislature has also allocated $30 million in funding for nonprofit childcare programs for the CAL FIRE program.
The grant will be used to upgrade playgrounds and outdoor areas at Belleview, John J. Doyle, Olive Street, Santa Fe and West Putnam Schools. Those schools will join the rest of the elementary schools in the district that have received similar improvements.
“This is going to be kind of like the next phase so we will have all of the elementary schools upgraded,” said PUSD superintendent Nate Nelson.
He said the grant will be used at the schools to place drought tolerant landscaping, plant trees for shade, provide more green space, upgrade exercise and play areas and place filtered water hydration stations. He said the upgrades are being done to have “kids out and active outside.” He added the upgraded play areas will be “real inviting for our students.”
“We are very appreciative of being selected as part of CALFIRE’s Green Schoolyard Grants program,” Nelson said. “This grant will provide needed shaded space for outdoor learning and will encourage movement and exercise to advance the health and well being of our students. Each school will be thrilled to have tree-shading and beautiful spaces for our students to thrive and enjoy.”
This second round of awards includes ten implementation projects and four planning projects located in a communities throughout the state. Many of the communities selected are considered to be underserved communities.
“Extreme heat is more dangerous for the most vulnerable among us, including children,” California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said. “These grants will enable community-led efforts to protect California’s most heat-vulnerable students by replacing asphalt in school yards with shade trees, plants, and gardens. Green schoolyards benefit kids’ physical and mental health, enable outdoor learning, and create habitat to help boost biodiversity.”
“These innovative investments create green schoolyards where they are needed most — in our urban neighborhoods and disadvantaged and underserved communities,” said CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler. “Creating learning environments where children can safely be outside, protected from extreme heat and surrounded by vegetation instead of concrete is something CAL FIRE is proud to support, and is something every child should be able to experience at school where they learn and grow.”
What's more PUSD will be using high school Pathways students to again help implement the program working with Climate Action Pathways, an organization that works to prepare students for green jobs.
PUSD is also working with Climate Action Pathways in a $5.8 million grant it was awarded to make five of its elementary schools more energy efficient. High School Pathways students will also be working as interns in that program.
Nelson said he could see students from numerous Pathways in the district working on the Green Schoolyard Program, including Strathmore High Emerging Agriculture Technology students and students from Monache's Manufacturing and Construction Technology Academy.
Nelson also credited the architect PUSD has been working with on the project, Visalia's Mangini and Associates for designs done that helped the district land the grant.