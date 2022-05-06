It figures since Porterville Unified School District's Pathways programs have been consistently honored nationally over the years, the program's director would be honored nationall as well.
It was recently announced PUSD Pathways Director Cynthia Brown has been selected to receive the 2022 NAF Janet Linton Leadership Award, which recognizes outstanding academy directors and educational leaders who have impacted student achievement.
Brown will be honored during the NAF Next 2022 conference to be held July 10 through 13 in Dallas.
The Janet Linton Leadership Award recognizes district administrators, teachers and principals for their extraordinary contributions and leadership.
NAF.org, which presents the award, is a national network of education, business and community leaders that works with districts in establishing academies with a goal to make high school students college and career ready.
Under Brown's leadership, nine of PUSD's 14 Pathway programs have been recognized nationally as Distinguished Academies by NAF. Two more Pathways were recognized as Distinguished Academies this year, Monache's Multimedia and Technology Academy and Porterville High's Academy of Energy and Resource Occupations.
Every PUSD Pathway must continue to meet standards set forth by NAF on an annual basis.