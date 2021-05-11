Porterville Unified School District alumnus Ray Lopez was one of only three NFA alumni from throughout the country to be chosen as an NAF Alumni Award winner.
Lopez will be honored later this summer at the NAF Next summer virtual conference, which is a national gathering of educators, and business and community leaders.
“We are all very proud of Ray and his accomplishments,” says Dr. Nate Nelson, PUSD Superintendent. “It’s great to see our alumni giving back to our community and current Pathway students.”
Lopez works as a Deepwater Rig Engineer for BP America, after graduating from the University of Alaska Fairbanks with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. Lopez was in the Academy of Engineering at Harmony Magnet Academy.
During his time in high school, Lopez was exposed to numerous engineering fields throughout his four years of high school and took part in numerous leadership opportunities that prepared him for college. Ray also excelled in other curricular and extracurricular activities.
In college, Lopez founded the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), the first of its kind inAlaska to help empower minority students in their studies. Lopez graduated from college Cum Laude.
Since graduating college, Lopez has given back to all 14 PUSD Pathways as a guest speaker at the annual Mentor Conference. Despite his busy schedule as a Deepwater Rig Engineer, Lopez has also supported Harmony and the Academy of Engineering by serving on a panel interviewing 11th grade students and providing feedback and advice.
“Ray excelled in high school by giving it his all. I never had a doubt Ray would be successful and happy to see him be recognized,” said Harmony principal Jeff Brown, who nominated Lopez for the award.
NAF, formerly known as the National Academy Foundation, helps to bring education, business, and community leaders together to transform the high school experience.
To learn more about the PUSD Pathways program, visit www.pathways.portervilleschools.org.