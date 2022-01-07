Porterville Unified School District students were offered an opportunity for a free drive-up, rapid COVID19 two-day pop-up testing event on Friday. The event continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 900 W. Pioneer Avenue. The tests aren't mandatory for students but do serve as a tool for PUSD students and staff members wishing to be tested prior to the return to school on Monday.
“The State is really encouraging back-to-school testing to keep schools open,” said Perla Soria, who's in charge of PUSD's COVID-19 compliance. “At Porterville Unified School District, coming in person is best. It's way to normalcy and we want to help families get there.”
Soria said there are a lot of mixed messages, good and bad, about COVID variant omicron. And a negative test result can offer parents, students and staff peace of mind as they prepare to return to school.
“We are not requiring this,” Soria said again. “We just want to provide the service.”
By 9 a.m. Friday, vehicles were already lined up through the parking lot and out onto Pioneer Avenue all the way to Cottage Street.
On site at the event were several PUSD nurses, licensed vocational nurses, certified nurse assistants, registered nurses, students and volunteers manning a sign in center and three pull-up testing stations.
Soria credit everyone from PUSD administration to the maintenance department for setting up the tents and helping with the protocol and options for the families.
Close to the front of the line was Kimberly Cadwell who was there to have her 16 year old son, Ronnie Cadwell, tested.
“It's handy,” she said, saying she wasn't sure how she felt about it. “If we want our kids to go to school, we have to do what we have to do.”
All vehicles received two at-home test kits to be used for parents or grandparents or whomever they want, Soria said, as well as a thermometer, face shields and masks.
At the first stop, the parent or guardian provided an electrical consent. The vehicles were then advised to drive to one of three testing stations where they were instructed on the nasal swab procedure.
Though the test itself takes 15 minutes for a result, those in the vehicle pulled out after a two-minute wait.
“We just ask them to stay long enough to know that the test is good,” said Maria Lucero. “Then we send them their result by email or text in 15 minutes, once the test is done.”
By noon, the line of vehicles waiting for testing still ran the length of Pioneer Avenue.
“It's been a successful day. The cars never stopped and some people said they waited two hours for it. Mainly because this is different, this is the rapid test,” Soria said. “This is really going to help and should help prevent outbreaks when we return on Monday.”
The free drive-up rapid COVID19 testing for all PUSD students and staff continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m today at 900 W. Pioneer Avenue — the Butterfield Charter School/Porterville Military Academy parking lot.