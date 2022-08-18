Kristi Lansford thought she was psychic when there were runners at first and second with nobody out during the 2005 season for the San Francisco State softball team.
With an outstanding defensive third baseman in Nicole Hartfield and a ground ball pitcher in Sonja Garnett, Lansford always asked in her mind for a ground ball to third so Hartfield could step on third and throw to first for a double play.
It would happen time and time again during that season and after it happened once Lansford told Garnett she was a psychic when Garnett came off the mound. Lansford said Garnett told her, “'Coach, I always throw an inside drop,'” in that situation in an effort to induce the double play ball to Hartfield.
“They did that,” Lansford said.
And what the 2005 San Francisco State softball team did under the direction of its head coach, Lansford, a 1983 Strathmore High graduate, was the first team in school history to advance to a national championship round. Under Lansford's direction the 2005 Gators compiled a 43-21 record and advanced to the NCAA Division II College World Series where they finished fourth.
For that feat Lansford and that team will be inducted into the Class of 2022 in the San Francisco State Hall of Fame during a ceremony on campus at the Student Events Center on September 18. The team was actually supposed to be inducted in 2020 but the ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
How Garnett came to San Francisco State is another funny story. Lansford was recruiting Lauren Dowell, another member of that 2005 team.
Why did Dowell want to play with the Gators? “'I like to play here because purple is my favorite color,” said Lansford about Dowell commenting on San Francisco State's colors.
But that's not all. As Dowell was being recruited, she told Lansford, “'It looks like you need a pitcher,'” Lansford said on what Dowell told her.
Lansford said Dowell told her about this “6-5” pitcher who was her friend. It turned out to be Garnett and while Garnett is actually about 6-0, she was an outstanding drop ball pitcher for the Gators.
She earned first-team All-American honors and this will be her third Hall of Fame induction. As a player she's already been inducted into the California Collegiate Athletic Association and San Francisco State Hall of Fames. Garnett is currently the softball coach at a Division I program, Saint Mary's in Moraga, Calif.
This will be Lansford's second Hall of Fame induction. She's also a member of the Porterville College Athletic Hall of Fame.
Lansford, a U.S. Air Force veteran, also went onto a standout career at Cal State Bakersfield and onto a distinguished coaching career. Among her other stops was serving as an assistant coach at Cal State Bakersfield. Lansford most recently served as Laredo Community College's softball coach until that school disbanded its athletics program.
Another one of the standouts on the 2005 team, Vanessa Rodrigue, who was the team's second baseman, is also inducted into the San Francisco State Athletic Hall of Fame.
Lansford said the 2005 team had to be developed on limited resources as compared to other programs in the CCAA. She said her four infielders on that team were awarded a total of $6,000 in scholarship money.
But with Lansford's first two major recruits, Chrissy Hildebrandt and Nicole Ramirez and an outstanding defensive infield in place to back up the ground ball pitcher Garnett, “it just clicked,” Lansford said.
“Just an amazing group of kids,” she said. “They just kind of went on a mission. They made me look good and made me look like I knew what I was doing.”
Garnett pitched all six games in the regional in which the Gators advanced to the College World Series, but was only able to pitch four innings in the CWS due to an injury.
“I have a feeling things would have been a little different if she would have been able to throw,” said Lansford about her team's finish in the CWS. “But that's OK.”
Lansford also remembered the team's designated player, Jordanna Fremer, who stole 31 bases that season. Lansford said Fremer hit a ball so hard in the CWS, it broke the fingers of the third baseman's throwing hand, hit the umpire and still ended up being a triple.